Game: North Gwinnett (3-2) at North Cobb (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Gwinnett 16, North Cobb 0
All-time series: North Gwinnett leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb 31, North Gwinnett 20
With De’Nylon Morrissette healthy, North Cobb is stacked with talented wide receivers.
There was much speculation on how Morrissette will contribute after moving in from Brookwood during the offseason. Then he injured his hand during a 7-on-7 game over the summer, and the Warriors had to make do without him for the first three games of the season.
Once Morrissette was cleared, he had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in North Cobb’s 43-7 win over Alpharetta. The Georgia commitment followed that up with four catches for 90 yards in the Warriors’ 42-0 victory over Etowah. His 28-yard touchdown on a catch-and run in the second quarter against Etowah helped North Cobb get separation.
Morrissette and his North Cobb teammates will face a bigger test tonight when North Gwinnett visits Emory Sewell Stadium. North Gwinnett was North Cobb’s only regular season loss last season.
“He leads by example and has done a good job since he got healthy two weeks ago,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said of Morrissette. “He blocks as well as any wide receiver we’ve had. He’s a physical wide receiver. He looks like he ought to play on Saturdays by the way he takes care of his body and what he does in the weight room.”
Morrissette, along with Reggie Givhan and Samuel Mbake, are making it difficult for opposing secondaries to defend. Going into the Etowah game last week, Givhan has 22 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Mbake has 182 yards on nine catches and a score.
Having Morrissette in the mix with Givhan and Mbake makes it easier for junior dual-threat quarterback Malachi Singleton.
“Malachi has a lot of weapons,” Queen said. “Now you have him coming into his own. Teams are going to have a hard time shutting down all three of those guys.”
If quarterback Malachi Singleton is unable to throw the ball on a certain play, he can run with it. The junior has 855 yards and nine touchdowns in the air and 327 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in four games.
If Queen has one critique of his offense, he said he would like to see them start faster against the Bulldogs. The Warriors’ first two drives against Etowah stalled before finding their rhythm.
“We’re going to have to be more disciplined,” Queen said. “We have to focus on not making mistakes and putting ourselves in second- and third-and-long situations.”
