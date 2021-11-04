Game: North Cobb (8-1, 4-0) at North Paulding (4-5, 1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 43, North Paulding 13
All-time series: North Cobb leads 4-3
Prediction: North Cobb 38, North Paulding 17
With a region title and state playoff spot already secured, there will be nothing at stake for North Cobb as it goes on the road to take on North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA game and the regular-season finale for both teams.
With its 35-9 victory over Marietta last Friday, North Cobb won its second consecutive 3AAAAAAA championship — the first time in their 64-year football history that the Warriors have claimed back-to-back region crowns.
“It was great for our program,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Our guys have worked very hard and we have a great senior class and we take a lot of pride in developing our kids and continuing the growth in our program.”
North Cobb has secured the No. 1 seed and will host Camden County in its first-round game next Friday.
For Queen, simply improving and staying healthy are the main goals for his team in the final week of the regular season.
“We want to continue improving going into the playoffs,” Queen said. “Camden County, our first-round opponent, has two weeks to prepare for us, so you want to see growth peaking at playoff time. Another thing is, you want to stay healthy. So, we’ve got to do both of those things and continue to get better and also stay healthy this week.”
The Warriors got big performances from quarterback Malachi Singleton and linebacker Joshua Josephs in their win over Marietta. Singleton completed 18 of 20 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns as well as rushing for 145 yards on 22 carries and two scores, while Josephs had 13 tackles — including four tackles for loss — and two sacks.
North Cobb won’t be able to rest easy this week as it faces a North Paulding team that has averaged 28 points a game. While the Wolfpack have been eliminated from postseason play, they have wins over a pair of teams that could make deep playoff runs to their credit this season.
“They’re a team that scores a lot of points,” Queen said. “Their offensive scheme is difficult to defend. They do a great job of spreading the ball around. They’re a well-coached football team that has beat Brookwood and Marietta, so they’re a very dangerous team.”
