MARIETTA – North Cobb’s explosive offense was on full display Friday with a 29-point second quarter, on its way to a 51-29 victory over Walton in a crucial Region 3AAAAAAA battle Friday at Raider Valley.

The Warriors (6-1, 2-0) scored 23 of their 29 second-quarter points in the final 2:22 of the first half to turn a 14-all tie to a convincing 37-14 halftime advantage, allowing them to withstand two Walton touchdowns in the third quarter.

The onslaught began in dramatic fashion with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Reggie Givhan with 2:22 remaining in the first half to give North Cobb a 21-14 lead.

Walton (4-2, 1-1) went three-and-out and was forced to punt on the next series from its own 11-yard line. However, the snap got away from Zac Rozsman as he attempted a punt, and the ball landed in the Raiders' end zone for a safety that made it 23-14 with 1:54 left.

After a Walton free kick, North Cobb returned the ball to the 50-yard line. Malachi Singleton advanced the ball to the Walton 45, and a personal foul penalty against the Raiders moved the ball down to the 30, setting up Singleton’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Denylon Morrissette with 1:28 to go for a 30-14 advantage.

On the next series, Rozsman threw an interception to North Cobb’s Grayson Hodges, who took the ball from the 50 to the North Cobb 40 with 57 seconds left.

It took North Cobb only three plays to get in the end zone as Singleton scored on a 1-yard run after completing a 23-yard pass to Givhan with 24 seconds to go for a 37-14 lead that the Warriors would take into the locker room.

“If we don’t beat ourselves, we’re dangerous,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Malachi made some big plays, and (Givhan) returning that kickoff (for a touchdown) -- those were game-changing plays.”

Walton came back in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rozsman to Mustafa Hefner after an 11-yard, 73-yard drive with 6:28 left. After the Raiders recovered their own onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, they scored again on a 1-yard run by Sutton Smith -- who scored three touchdowns in the game -- with 2:52 remaining to narrow the deficit to 37-28.

But North Cobb pulled away for good in the fourth quarter as Singleton scored on an 8-yard run with 11:57 left and a 4-yard run with 9:59 to go.

