North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Wyatt Sonderman (11) steps out of one tackle but will be brought down by North Cobb's Andre' Stewart (1) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) heads around the end for yardage as Walton's Cassine Jackson (23) pursues during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Zac Rozsman (3) calls his own number against North Cobb during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Braylen Stokes (22) runs through the arm tackle of North Cobb's Grayson Hodges (44) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) handles a high snap during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) is brought down by the North Cobb defense during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Ben Hall (7) will score a touchdown on this run against Walton during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Ben Hall (7) will score a touchdown on this run against Walton during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's De'Nylon Morrissette (11) gets loose down the sideline as Walton's Wendell Gregory (14) pursues during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Zak Rozsman (3) looks for a receiver against North Cobb during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) heads around the end for yardage during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) looks for running room during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) runs for yardage during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Wyatt Sonderman (11) steps out of one tackle but will be brought down by North Cobb's Andre' Stewart (1) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Zac Rozsman (3) looks for running room against North Cobb during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) runs into the middle of the North Cobb defense during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) hands off to Ben Hall (7) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Cade Thompson (6) puts his helmet on the ball and causes Malachi Singleton (3) to fumble during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Ben Hall (7) is brought down by Walton's Pierce Hundley (8) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) runs for yardage during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Cobb's David Eziomume (18) runs up the middle and is taken down by Walton's Marcus Allen (15) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Braylen Stokes (22) is dragged down by North Cobb's Jordan Lonas (13) during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Parker Dastou (82) adds an extra point against North Cobb during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) looks for running room against North Cobb during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - North Javier Morales (93) adds an extra point for North Cobb against Walton during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
North Cobb @ Walton - Walton's Mustafa Hefner (13) looks for an opening on a kick return against North Cobb during their game at Walton High School. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA – North Cobb’s explosive offense was on full display Friday with a 29-point second quarter, on its way to a 51-29 victory over Walton in a crucial Region 3AAAAAAA battle Friday at Raider Valley.
The Warriors (6-1, 2-0) scored 23 of their 29 second-quarter points in the final 2:22 of the first half to turn a 14-all tie to a convincing 37-14 halftime advantage, allowing them to withstand two Walton touchdowns in the third quarter.
The onslaught began in dramatic fashion with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Reggie Givhan with 2:22 remaining in the first half to give North Cobb a 21-14 lead.
Walton (4-2, 1-1) went three-and-out and was forced to punt on the next series from its own 11-yard line. However, the snap got away from Zac Rozsman as he attempted a punt, and the ball landed in the Raiders' end zone for a safety that made it 23-14 with 1:54 left.
After a Walton free kick, North Cobb returned the ball to the 50-yard line. Malachi Singleton advanced the ball to the Walton 45, and a personal foul penalty against the Raiders moved the ball down to the 30, setting up Singleton’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Denylon Morrissette with 1:28 to go for a 30-14 advantage.
On the next series, Rozsman threw an interception to North Cobb’s Grayson Hodges, who took the ball from the 50 to the North Cobb 40 with 57 seconds left.
It took North Cobb only three plays to get in the end zone as Singleton scored on a 1-yard run after completing a 23-yard pass to Givhan with 24 seconds to go for a 37-14 lead that the Warriors would take into the locker room.
“If we don’t beat ourselves, we’re dangerous,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Malachi made some big plays, and (Givhan) returning that kickoff (for a touchdown) -- those were game-changing plays.”
Walton came back in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rozsman to Mustafa Hefner after an 11-yard, 73-yard drive with 6:28 left. After the Raiders recovered their own onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, they scored again on a 1-yard run by Sutton Smith -- who scored three touchdowns in the game -- with 2:52 remaining to narrow the deficit to 37-28.
But North Cobb pulled away for good in the fourth quarter as Singleton scored on an 8-yard run with 11:57 left and a 4-yard run with 9:59 to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.