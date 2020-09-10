Game: Buford (0-0) at North Cobb (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Cobb 25, Buford 0 (Oct.15, 1959)
All-time series: North Cobb leads 2-0
Prediction: North Cobb 28, Buford 27
In perhaps its biggest test in the early part of the season, North Cobb hosts reigning Class AAAAA champion Buford at Emery Sewell Stadium on Friday.
North Cobb leads the season series 2-0, but tonight marks the first meeting between the two teams in more than 60 years.
The game came about when the Fulton County schools decided to push the beginning of their football seasons back two weeks. The Warriors were originally scheduled to play Milton.
North Cobb opened with its fifth straight season opening win in its 48-30 triumph at Sprayberry.
Quarterback Malachi Singleton accounted for five first-half touchdowns and the Warriors’ defense returned two interceptions for scores in building what was once a 48-10 advantage. The 48 points scored was the most for North Cobb since 2013.
“Our offense played well in the first half,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We had 35 points and ran 17 plays. We played a lot of players and got out of there with no injuries, but we made some mistakes we’ll have to correct.
“We ran into the punter that extended a drive. We had a busted coverage that helped (Sprayberry) out and we missed a lot of tackles. We’ll have to fix those things because 48 points won’t happen every week.”
Friday’s matchup is the season-opener for Buford, which finished 14-1 a year ago en route to the title. The Wolves own 12 state championships and 29 region crowns.
“Buford has our attention this week,” Queen said. “This is their first game, but they have a lot of returning players. They’re a big, physical team. They have an enormous offensive line and a lot of good kids that can play.
“They have nine or 10 starters back on defense and their offense is extremely solid. They’re a team with a history of success and tradition. It goes without saying that they have our attention.”
Queen and his staff have been focusing on correcting last week’s mistakes which will have to be avoided when facing a perennial power like Buford.
“We got the first-game jitters out the way and I pray we get rid of our mistakes,” he said. “Buford’s a great measuring stick for us. We know they’re a tough team and they’re going to bring their ‘A’ game. We have to be ready for everything.”
