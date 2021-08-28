KENNESAW -- Shane Queen surveyed the scene before him and could not help but smile.
The North Cobb coach saw his players jubilant while entertaining postgame well-wishers, while students and fans sang another victory song. The ESPN crew was packing up their equipment and the scoreboard was still illuminated with the final score -- North Cobb 40, Milton 21.
“I loved it,” Queen of the ESPN2-televised game. “This is great for our community. What an exciting time for our program, our community our kids, our school, the atmosphere, and I thought, despite the rain delay, that was a pretty electric ballgame tonight”.
In addition to the lightning in the area that delayed the game for more than an hour late in the second quarter, what was particularly electric was the play of junior quarterback Malachi Singleton, who scored five times for the Warriors (1-1).
In all, Singleton ran for 204 yards and threw for 74.
"We go as (No.) 3 goes," Queen said. “We saw some things we could hurt (Milton) with with his legs. He’s a tough runner at 220 pounds, and he's a total team player."
With the lead whittled to 28-14 in the fourth quarter, North Cobb weighed kicking a field goal from the Milton 5-yard line on fourth down. A conversion there, with just 4:41 remaining would have made the score 31-14 and virtually seal it for the Warriors.
Queen, however, elected to go for it and Singleton ran it in off the right side, clinching the game in a showdown between two of the top teams in Class AAAAAAA.
“Even if he didn’t score, they’d have to go 95 yards and score twice, so we liked the field position," Queen said. “You always worry about somebody blocking a kick and running it back to make it a one-score game, but we felt like Malachi could get in the end zone, or we wouldn’t have called the play.”
Overshadowed a bit by Singleton’s heroics was the North Cobb defense, which held a talented Milton offense to 14 points until a late garbage-time touchdown pass.
Eagles quarterback Devin Farrell, a Virginia Tech commit, was held to 45 yards on the gourd and 73 through the air -- 44 of which came on touchdown pass with 2:09 reminding that trimmed the final margin to 19.
“Their line was huge and physical," Queen said of Milton’s offense. “I told our kids all week long, we have to match their physicality. I was proud of the way we did that.”
Fresh off a 45-0 rout of Class AAAA Hapeville Charter in last week’s opener, Milton (1-1) was held to 254 yards of offense. Jordan McDonald ran for 116 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a fake punt.
The Eagles were without defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, a five-star recruit and the nation's top-rated junior. Overton, the son of Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton, sat out with an injury.
With North Cobb up 21-7 late in the second quarter, the game was halted, and once play resumed, halftime was cut to just 4 minutes due to the extended break late in the quarter.
When the second half opened, North Cobb extended its lead to 28-7 on a 1-yard run by Singleton. A Milton touchdown with 1:29 left in the quarter narrowed the North Cobb lead to 28-14 and set the stage for Singleton’s game-clinching score on fourth down.
Running back Ben Hall added 92 yards and an 18-yard score to North Cobb’s effort, while receiver Reggie Givhan ran for 11 yards and caught five balls for 41 yards.
