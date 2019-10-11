KENNESAW – North Cobb got its Region 3AAAAAAA schedule off to a strong start with a 40-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain on Friday in the latest installment of the Civil War Classic at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
The Warriors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 19-0 lead.
“We made some mistakes, and (Kennesaw Mountain) plays hard,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Hats off to coach (Caleb) Carmean. He’s trying to build a program over here and he’s doing a great job. You know, it was a physical football game. I don’t think the score indicated how hard (Kennesaw Mountain) played.”
North Cobb quarterback Trevor Lovett completed 10 of 13 passes for 228 yards, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for one score.
North Cobb (5-1, 1-0) set the tone on the first play of the game when Lovett threw a 35-yard pass to Jevon Johnson to move the ball to the Kennesaw Mountain 16-yard line. The Warriors found themselves in the end zone six plays later as Lovett connected with Langdon Parker for a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 with 8:50 remaining in the first quarter.
After forcing Kennesaw Mountain (0-6, 0-1) to punt on the ensuing series, North Cobb scored again. Lovett threw a 25-yard pass to Nasir Howell to move the ball to the Mustangs' 45, setting up Lovett’s 45-yard scoring bomb to Samuel Mbake to increase the Warriors’ lead to 12-0 with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
North Cobb scored on its next possession as well, getting done this time on the ground. Cam Cunningham’s 52-yard run on the first play took the ball to the Kennesaw Mountain 3, setting up Cunningham's 3-yard touchdown scamper to boost the Warriors’ advantage to 19-0 with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lovett played a big role in North Cobb’s next scoring drive, throwing a 20-yard pass to Parker and running the ball 14 yards to set up his 38-yard touchdown scamper for a 26-0 lead with 2:22 left in the first half.
The North Cobb defense stepped up to put some more points on the scoreboard at the beginning of the second half.
Kalen Carver picked up a fumble after Kennesaw Mountain quarterback Cayman Prangley was sacked and returned it 15 yards for the touchdown and a 33-0 lead with 9:55 remaining in the third quarter.
North Cobb appeared headed for another touchdown on its first offensive series of the second half as it advanced the ball to the Kennesaw Mountain 1 with 6:02 left in the third quarter, but the Mustangs' goal-line stand kept the Warriors out of the end zone.
The Warriors managed to get one more score when Carver ran 4 yards into the end zone for the final margin of victory with 1:10 to go in the game.
