KENNESAW — North Cobb overcame the absence of injured star quarterback Malachi Singleton to defeat Marietta 35-21 on Friday in a non-region game at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Singleton underwent surgery Friday to repair a broken foot, though he is expected to return by the end of the season according to coach Shane Queen.
Nevertheless, North Cobb (2-1) managed just fine without its senior, an Arkansas commit, as it overcame a 7-6 halftime deficit to secure the win.
“Marietta has a great football team,” Queen said. “They could have easily won that game tonight, and they could have beat Roswell last week. They could easily be 3-1. Any time you win a football game in (Class) AAAAAAA football, it’s an accomplishment. It’s a testimony to our kids for coming out and playing the way they did in the second half.”
Sophomore Nick Grimstead filled in admirably for Singleton, completing 11 of 16 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. However, it was the ground game that made the difference for North Cobb, with David Mbadinga rushing for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
North Cobb’s defense stepped up once again as it forced three Marietta turnovers -- an interception and a couple of fumble recoveries -- all of which led to Warrior touchdowns.
After forcing North Cobb to punt on the first offensive series of the game, Marietta (1-3) took possession of the ball at the Warriors' 39-yard line and needed only three plays to score. Chase McCravy threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Christian Mathis with 9:59 remaining in the first quarter to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead.
Marietta got the ball back after forcing North Cobb to punt on the next series, but the Warriors got the ball back quickly when Jordan Lonas intercepted a McCravy pass on the third play of the series with 6:11 left in the first quarter.
North Cobb did not waste any time in taking advantage of its opportunity as Mbadinga scored on a 1-yard run on the fourth play of the Warriors' possession with 4:45 to go to cut Marietta's lead to 7-6.
Marietta opened the second half with a 14-play, 96-yard drive that concluded with a 1-yard touchdown run by McCravy with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter to increase the Blue Devils' advantage to 14-6.
However, North Cobb came back with a lengthy drive of its own as the Warriors drove 77 yards on 11 plays. Mbadinga scored on a 1-yard run and Grimstead ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14-all with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
North Cobb quickly got the ball back when Lonas recovered a fumble by Marietta running back Russell Bey at the Blue Devils' 29 with 2:33 to go in the third quarter.
It took North Cobb only three plays to score as Grimstead threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Branch Bennett with 1:01 left to give the Warriors a 21-14 lead.
Another Marietta turnover led to another North Cobb score as the Warriors recovered a fumble by Jaylen Frazier, and David Eziomune ran the ball 21 yards for the touchdown six plays later to make it 28-14 with 8:28 remaining in the game.
The North Cobb defense then commit five penalties in Marietta’s ensuing offensive series, which helped the Blue Devils move the ball down to the Warriors' 7-yard line.
McCravy scored on a 7-yard quarterback keeper with 5:55 left in the game to cap off a 12-play, 53-yard drive and help Marietta cut its deficit to 28-21.
That was as close as the Blue Devils could get as North Cobb marched 80 yards on nine plays, with Mbadinga scoring on a 1-yard run to give the Warriors their margin of victory.
