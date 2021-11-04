1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors secured the region title with a dismantling of Marietta. It also marked the first time North Cobb has won back-to-back region championships in program history. Quarterback Malachi Singleton is on pace to do something that hasn’t been done before in Cobb County. He is about to surpass 2,000 passing yards with 20 or more touchdowns, and with another 245 rushing yards, he would reach the 1,000-yard mark with another 20 scores.
2. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
The Falcons get their best chance at winning a region championship since 2006 when they host McEachern in the title tilt. Pebblebrook can also secure an unbeaten regular season for the first time since 2000. It is a testament of the job coach Leroy Hood and his staff has done over the last four years in building a program that should flourish for the foreseeable future.
3. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders won’t win the Region 3AAAAAAA title this year, but they can do the next best thing by earning a home game for the first round of the playoffs. To do it, Walton will have to beat Marietta and its high-flying passing game. That being said, the matchups of Blue Devil receivers Kamryn Perry and Cam Overton against Raider DBs A.J. Brown and Marcus Allen should be a good one.
4. Allatoona Buccaneers................................................................
The Buccaneers prove one statement true nearly every season — if you are going to get Allatoona, you better get them early because you aren’t going to get them late. The Bucs enter Friday on a five-game winning streak in which they are averaging 40.2 points per game. A victory over Pope would secure Allatoona a home game for the first round of the playoffs, where it rarely loses.
5. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs................................................
The Mustangs secured the first home playoff game in program history with their win over Wheeler and then took a well-earned bye week. The last time Kennesaw Mountain came off a bye week, it was upset by South Cobb. Odds are coach Caleb Carmean reminded his team that as it prepared for Osborne this week, because a win would earn the Mustangs their first region title in program history.
6. Pope Greyhounds.............................................................
The Greyhounds have put themselves in position to earn a home playoff game for the first time since the 2011 season. To do it, all they have to do is go on the road and beat Allatoona. Running back Phil Sims will likely be a key for getting the job done. The county’s fourth-leading rusher needs only 50 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
7. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils head to Walton with the No. 2 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA up for grabs. The winner will host either Colquitt County or Tift County in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will have to make the long trip to south Georgia. Tyler Hughes, Kamryn Perry and Cam Overton have led an explosive passing attack this season, but the recent emergence of running back Melvin Alexander has made Marietta a complete offense.
8. McEachern Indians............................................................
The Indians went on the road and put up 46 points in a win over East Coweta last Friday. Now, they get to play for a region championship when they head to Pebblebrook. A victory would give McEachern its first four-game win streak in two seasons.
9. Kell Longhorns................................................................
The Longhorns came back from 17 points down to beat Sprayberry last week and save their season. Now, Kell can earn the No. 4 seed and a playoff berth with a win over its backyard neighbor, Lassiter. A victory would be the Longhorns fifth is its last six heading into the postseason.
10. Lassiter Trojans.............................................................
The Trojans get a shot at something impressive. After winning a combined four games over the previous three seasons, Lassiter can not only win its fifth of the season on Friday, but beat its archrival Kell, and also earn its first playoff spot since the 2016 season in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.