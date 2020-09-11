KENNESAW – There have been many games on the North Cobb sideline for Shane Queen, but the Warriors’ 28-14 victory against Buford on Friday night at Emory Sewell Stadium will always hold a special place in his heart.
Buford came into the game as the reigning Class AAAAA state champion.
“That may be our biggest win in my time here,” Queen said. “It ranks right up there. It was huge.”
North Cobb’s defense suffocated Buford early and allowed only 62 yards of total offense and one first down in the first half, and 258 total yards in the game.
“We are not big (on defense), but I can guarantee you we have a lot of heart,” Queen said. “I am just really proud of our kids to come in here and play the way we did against a team like that was very impressive. They are the winningest program in the last 20 years in the state of Georgia. They have lost 17 games in 17 years.
“We average about 170-180 (pounds) on the defensive line, and our linebackers bought in, and we have to be selfless this week to beat a team like that. Our guys were getting hit in the mouth every play. That was a war every play. You have to do that when you play these guys, and I am just proud of our kids.”
The defensive effort paved the way for the offense to slowly grind away at Buford (0-1). Malachi Singleton again led the charge to the tune of 13-for-15 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Trevor Lovett chipped in a 31-yard touchdown pass to Christian Moss to break a 7-all tie early in the second quarter.
“You know they are going to press and come up to make a play, and it just worked,” Queen said. “Every game is going to come down to four or five plays and that and the interception returned for a touchdown were huge for us.”
Moss finished the game with 11 catches, including four of North Cobb’s six first downs through the air, for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
“Christian Moss is a kid that you want to see succeed because he runs every play on scout team, even when we are not on offense, because he wants to get better,” Queen said. “He is a Division I receiver, and I hope these colleges take notice, because he is special.
North Cobb (2-0) amassed 315 yards of total offense, with Singleton scoring the team’s other offensive touchdown with an 11-yard run to push the lead to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.
After Buford cut the lead to 21-14 with 6:00 to play in the game and forced the Warriors into a three-and-out on the next possession, Nasir Howell crushed all hope of a Wolves comeback with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown that pushed the North Cobb lead back to 14 points at 28-14 with 4:17 left in the game.
“Nasir Howell kind of put the nail in the coffin,” Queen said.
