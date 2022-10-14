KENNESAW -- North Cobb and Wheeler were evenly matched during the first 6 minutes of the opening quarter before a swift change of events turned the game in the Warriors' favor.
North Cobb's 99-yard touchdown on a kickoff return, a lost Wheeler fumble and an injury to Wheeler standout running back Josiah Allen all contributed to the Warriors quickly taking charge of the game.
North Cobb was ahead by two scores and continued to pull away before winning 45-14 Friday night in a Region 5AAAAAAA game at Emory Sewell Stadium.
“Hat off to (Wheeler),” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “They fought all four quarters. I don't think the score indicated how hard they played.”
North Cobb (5-2, 2-0) got on the board on its opening drive when Ben Hall broke through for a 68-yard touchdown run, but Wheeler (4-3, 1-1) matched its intensity on its opening drive when Allen score from 10 yards out.
However, the Wildcats' excitement was short-lived.
On the ensuing kickoff, Caleb Jenkins got through Wheeler's special teams before running down the right sideline for a 99-yard score to put North Cobb back in front.
“The kickoff return was a big momentum-changer,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said.
Shortly after, Wheeler put itself in a bind on the first play of its next drive when Allen fumbled the football, injuring his leg in the process. Although Allen did return to the game, he only played sparingly, though he still finished with 88 yards on 14 carries.
“He feels good,” Love said of Allen. “We just made the decision to hold him out in the end.”
North Cobb took advantage of Allen's fumble by scoring on a 2-yard run by Nick Grimstead. The Warriors added another touchdown midway through the second quarter on a Ben Hall 2-yard run to take a 28-7 lead.
That forced Wheeler to start throwing the ball more often.
The Wildcats did have success late in the first half when they got into the red zone in attempt to get back into the game, but the drive stalled on the North Cobb 19 when Marcus Romain's pass attempt to Javon Broussard was broken up in the end zone on fourth down.
“(We got) a lead, and that makes (Wheeler) do things that they are not comfortable in doing -- throwing the football and things like that,” Queen said.
North Cobb went into halftime with a 31-7 lead after Javy Morales kicked a 38-yard field goal. The Warriors capped the scoring in the fourth on a 9-yard run by Yasin Muhammad.
Wheeler scored in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Romain.
Hall led North Cobb in rushing with 93 yards on 11 carries.
