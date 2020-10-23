KENNESAW — North Cobb pulled away in the second half to beat Harrison a 33-14 on Friday in the teams’ Region 3AAAAAAA opener at Cobleigh Stadium.
After falling behind 13-0, Harrison (0-4, 0-1) bounced back to take a 14-13 lead in the second quarter, but North Cobb (5-1, 1-0) outscored the Hoyas 20-0 the rest of the way to take the victory.
“We go up 13-0 and, before you know it, (Harrison is) up 14-13,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “There are times like that where a young football team would panic, but we just hung in there. Hats off to (Harrison). They had a great, great game plan. They shortened the game in the first half, and it worked. Second half, we made a couple of plays, and I don’t feel like we made those kind of plays in the first half.”
North Cobb quarterback Trevor Lovett completed 15 of 21 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
The Warriors were also led by Christian Moss, who caught 10 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Jay Ziglor rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries and scored both of Harrison’s touchdowns, including one on a 78-yard run.
North Cobb jumped out to the early lead on a couple of touchdown runs by Lovett, the first one a 3-yarder with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter and the second on a 1-yard scamper with 9:52 left in the first half to make it 13-0.
Ziglor helped Harrison take a 14-13 lead soon with a couple of touchdowns of his own, scoring the first one on his 78-yard run with 8:48 to go in the first half and then on a 5-yarder on the Hoyas’ next offensive series at the 2:34 mark of the second quarter.
However, it was North Cobb that seized the momentum on the following series. Ben Moran’s 42-yard field goal 5 five seconds left gave the Warriors a 16-14 halftime lead.
North Cobb took it from there as Moran added a 38-yard field goal on the first series of third quarter and Lovett launched a 57-yard touchdown pass to Moss on the next possession to give the Warriors a 26-14 advantage.
Lovett completed the scoring for North Cobb with a 19-yard strike to Tray Curry with 11:21 left in the game.
“We played a good first half and didn’t have a good second half,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “Against (North Cobb), you have to play two good halves, and we only had one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.