Game: North Cobb (7-3) at Colquitt County (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Colquitt County 52, North Cobb 6 (Nov. 22, 2013)
All-time series: Colquitt County leads 1-0
Prediction: Colquitt County 31, North Cobb 17
North Cobb will have a tough opponent to overcome tonight, but playing and beating the best is nothing new to the Warriors.
North Cobb earned its trip to Colquitt County and third place in Region 3AAAAAAA with a 35-24 win over Hillgrove last week. Before that, North Cobb played three straight games against playoff teams, as they competed in a region that sent five teams to the playoffs.
“We still made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Not lining up right, not getting on the line of scrimmage, things like that. If we fix those, we’ll be alright next week (against Colquitt County).”
Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton started at Hillgrove and helped carry the Warriors to the win, running 25 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns.
Singleton won’t be the starting quarterback against Colquitt County, however. Starter Trevor Lovett will return to the lineup for the playoffs and bring more experience to the quarterback position for a tough road playoff game against a top team.
“Lovett got hit (two weeks ago against McEachern),” Queen said. “We just wanted to make sure that he was healthy for the playoffs. We’ve got two great quarterbacks. Both of those guys can lead us to victory and Malachi had a great game. We didn’t want Lovett to get hit and we knew we’d have to use the quarterback (running) game because Hillgrove is so good up front.”
Colquitt County comes from a region arguably just as stacked as North Cobb’s. In a four-team region, three teams — No. 1 Lowndes, Colqutt and Camden County — finished 8-2 or better.
“Their region and our region are probably two of the toughest regions in the state,” Queen said. “It’s exciting for our program to go play a nationally recognized team like Colquitt County. It’ll be an honor to go down there and play at their facility.”
Colquitt County features a dangerous passing game headed by quarterback Jaycee Harden, who has thrown for 2,735 yards this season with 33 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Four-star running back Daijun Edwards provides a compliment on the ground, rushing for 838 yards this year and ten touchdowns.
Three-star Lemeke Brockington is Harden’s top target, hauling in 43 passes for 775 yards this year.
“They’re a nationally ranked team,” Queen said. “We can’t go down there and make the same mistakes we’ve made the last three weeks. We’ve got to play near-perfect football, we can’t turn the ball over.”
