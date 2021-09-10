KENNESAW — North Cobb used a big first half as well as a big performance from quarterback Malachi Singleton to take control of the game and went on to defeat Alpharetta 43-7 in a non-region game on Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
The Warriors showed why they are ranked among the top teams in the state in Class AAAAAAA as they scored 36 of their 43 points in the first half, scoring touchdowns on every possession, as well as six of their eight offensive series in the game.
Singleton was a big reason, completing 18 of 22 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns as well as a running for a touchdown.
The North Cobb defense kept Alpharetta out of the end zone for most of the game until the Raiders finally scored in the fourth quarter.
“The defense was bend, but don’t break,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We didn’t let them get into the end zone. They did some good things against us. But when they got in the red zone, we stiffened their neck and kept them out of the end zone and I was proud of our defense for that. Our offense was very explosive (Friday). (Offensive coordinator Tom) Clark did a great job game planning and our offensive line protected Malachi very well (Friday). Last weekend (in a 40-21 win over Milton, he had) five rushing touchdowns and this weekend (he had) three throwing touchdowns. So, we’re trying to be balanced and we’re working on that balance and I think he did a great job (Friday), taking what the defense gave him.
It took North Cobb less than 2 minutes to get on the scoreboard as Ben Hall ran 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.
North Cobb scored again on its next offensive series when Singleton entered the end zone after a 9-yard run with 5:22 left in the first quarter to increase the advantage to 14-0.
The Warriors' third series ended as Hall plunged in for a 1-yard score and Singleton ran in for a 2-point conversion to make it 22-0 at the early in the second quarter.
North Cobb made it 4-for-4 as Singleton's 11-yard touchdown pass to De'Nylon Morrisette with 9:10 to go in the first half boosted its lead to 29-0.
The Warriors completed their first-half scoring when Singleton launched a 66-yard scoring strike to Sam Mbake for a 36-0 lead they took into the locker room at halftime.
North Cobb saw its string of five consecutive scoring series end on its first possession of the second half after being forced to punt. However, the Warriors found the end zone again when Singleton connected with Reggie Givhan on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 4:33 left in the third quarter to expand their lead to 43-0.
Alpharetta ended North Cobb's bid for the shutout in the fourth quarter when Ben Guthrie threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Matteo Carriere with 7:03 to go in the game.
