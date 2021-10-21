Game: Hillgrove (1-6, 0-2) at North Cobb (6-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 39, Hillgrove 14
All-time series: North Cobb leads 6-5
Prediction: North Cobb 28, Hillgrove 7
North Cobb has one of the most explosive offenses in the state, having scored more than 40 points in all six of its wins this season.
It can be easy to overlook the Warrior defense.
Linebacker Joshua Josephs is among the standouts with 68 tackles on the year and three sacks. His college choices most likely has come down to Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Also included are nose tackle Latrelle Bullard and free safety Jordan Lonis, who are having breakout seasons for the Warriors.
Bullard, who has an offer from Tennessee Tech, has 37 tackles on the season up front and six tackles for loss. He also has three sacks on the season. Ten of those tackles, and a sack, came in North Cobb’s 51-29 win over Walton.
“He’s a 6-foot-2, 300-pound nose that takes up double teams and is a very athletic, agile guy,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “He’s very quick. West Virginia was there to see him the other day and a lot of Division I teams are starting to take notice.”
Queen had great things to say about Lonas, who recorded 13 tackles and his second interception of the year against Walton. He has 34 tackles on the season.
A junior who was on the JV squad a year ago, Lonas is also showing he has the tools to be Division I.
“He’s a smart player,” Queen said of Lonas. “He gets them lined up and gets them right in coverage. He’s physical enough to play the run and athletic enough to drop back and cover their best player.”
Queen said the biggest difference between Lonas’ JV season a year ago and playing varsity this season has been his physicality and his willingness to work in the weight room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.