Throughout his 15 seasons as North Cobb's coach, Shane Queen has provided hard evidence that building a high school football team is about more than just executing on Friday nights.
However, character development and academic achievements do not come at the expense of success on the field, as MaxPreps has the North Cobb ranked as the 85th-best team in the nation.
“When you start winning with consistency, I think that's when you start getting noticed as one of those programs. Our guys have worked hard,” Queen said. “I feel like I’ve got one of the best coaching staffs in the state, if not in the country. They've done a great job of developing young men and developing them not only in the weight room, not only on the football field, but in the classroom and in the community as well.”
In Queen’s time at North Cobb, the Warriors have amassed a 106-62 record and have had a team grade-point average of better than 3.0 for seven straight years. However, he has thus far been unable to take his team past the semifinal round of the state playoffs, which North Cobb accomplished in 2012.
“Obviously, to get recognized (as a top-100 team) is awesome, but it's a preseason thing, and we want to be recognized there at the end of the season because this is a preseason recognition,” Queen said. “We would like to win a state championship. Our community deserves that and our players deserve that. They’ve put in the hard work. Their expectations are that we're in the playoffs every year. Now, we need to go make a deep run and try to win that.”
North Cobb fell in the second round of the playoffs following a 9-1 regular season in 2020, but it could be in position to make waves this year following the additions of four-star wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew from Brookwood.
The two Georgia commits instantly improved North Cobb’s roster, but being a Warrior means more than succeeding as a football player.
“When you have a successful program, you do have some kids that move around these days," Queen said. "You just have to make sure that they're right for your culture and that they come in and they work as hard as your guys that's been building your culture over the last 16 years.”
Groves-Killebrew joins a strong defensive unit that is headlined by linebacker Joshua Josephs, whose 26 offers include Miami, Michigan and Tennessee. Morrissette will be paired with dual-threat quarterback Malachi Singleton, who put up more than 2,700 all-purpose yards and 32 total touchdowns last season.
“Malachi Singleton is one of the best quarterbacks in the Peach State and adding 2022 Georgia commit De'Nylon Morrissette ... will make for one of the best duos in the country,” MaxPreps said on its website.
Even with their added talent, North Cobb has a tough road to the top of football in Georgia. MaxPreps ranked the Warriors as the 11th-best team in the state behind Grayson (8), Collins Hill (11), Colquitt County (44), Lowndes (46), Milton (48), Buford (64), Cedar Grove (66), Lee County (70) and Warner Robins (73).
Many of the top teams play out-of-state competition, but Queen said there is no reason to travel across the state line or pay a tough opponent for the opportunity to play them when Georgia is stacked with in-state talent.
“We've got Buford, Milton and North Gwinnett as our first three home games, I don’t know that you’re going to find any better teams than that,” Queen said. “Then, them being so close, you know your games are going to be larger. I think there's enough good football in the state of Georgia that you don't have to go out and do that. Yes, that looks good on paper, but you want to make sure it's the right financial situation.”
North Cobb beat Class AAAAAA state champion Buford 28-14 in the regular season last year, and it will look for similar success when it opens the season by hosting the Wolves on Aug. 20 as part of the Corky Kell Classic.
