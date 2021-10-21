1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors got to listen to the Walton fan base yell “overrated” at them for much of the first half last week, although that subsided after they scored four touchdowns in 4 minutes to take a 37-14 lead into halftime. The Raiders pulled within 37-29, and then bang, bang — two more touchdowns as North Cobb dropped a 50-burger, leaving little doubt which team belongs at the top of the Power Poll.
2. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
The Falcons steamrolled Campbell to go 2-0 in Region 2AAAAAAA. Pebblebrook is the only undefeated team in the county and can secure a home playoff game with a win this week against Newnan. There would be little more than it could ask for other than a win heading into the bye week ahead of a potential region title game against McEachern.
3. Walton Raiders................................................................
For a little more than 4 minutes, the Raiders got undressed by North Cobb as the Warriors scored four straight touchdowns late in the first half last Friday. Other than that, Walton was competitive and in the game. It’s not the kind of moral victory it wants to lean on, but the Raiders will need to play their best as they head to North Paulding.
4. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils’ defense came to play last week against Hillgrove and pitched a shutout on homecoming. If they could bottle that performance, it will be a fun last few weeks of the regular season. That defense will now have to shut down a resurgent Harrison offense, one that put up 45 points on North Paulding last week and dropped 50 on Marietta last year.
5. Allatoona Buccaneers................................................................
The Buccaneers came off a double bye and instead of showing a lot of rust, scored 37 points in the first half, on the way to a 43-7 victory over Sprayberry. The Bucs have now won four games in a row and could be setting themselves up for a final-week showdown with Pope for a home playoff game.
6. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs................................................
The Mustangs bounced back from an unexpected loss to South Cobb with a win over then-Region 6AAAAAA-leading Pope. The win puts them back in the driver’s seat to claim the region title. That is, if they can keep from having another unexpected loss to either Wheeler or Osborne in their last two games.
7. Pope Greyhounds.............................................................
The Greyhounds had a clear route to the Region 6AAAAAA title slip away from them when they couldn’t hold a 10-point lead in the second half. Pope faced Sprayberry on Thursday, where a win would allow it to look toward a big matchup against Allatoona the final week of the season.
8. McEachern Indians............................................................
For much of the season, the Indians alternated weeks of looking good, and then not looking so good. Last week against Newnan, McEachern played well for a second straight week. A bye week this week sets the stage for big games to close the season against East Coweta and Pebblebrook, with a chance to win the Region 2AAAAAAA title.
9. Kell Longhorns................................................................
The Longhorns won their third straight game last week with a 45-23 win over Wheeler. Kell can move into playoff contention if it can slow down Allatoona, which comes in on its own three-game winning streak Friday.
10. Lassiter Trojans.............................................................
The Trojans have won three of their last four and moved into the Power Poll for the first time this season. Currently, Lassiter holds the No. 4 seed in Region 6AAAAAA and are preparing for a tough final two games — at Allatoona and home against Kell.
