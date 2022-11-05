KENNESAW -- North Cobb silenced Osborne 35-0 in its final Region 5AAAAAAA game on Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
The Warriors, who won the region championship last week, finished the season 8-2 and will host Denmark next week in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“We’ve had two tough losses in the playoffs the last two years and they’re ready to make a run at this thing and it starts next week,” North Cobb’s Shane Queen said. “I’m proud of our senior leadership. A lot of these guys started off as babies and what I love is they said ‘hey we’re not finished yet.’”
North Cobb scored on its first possession following an Elijah Lee interception. The turnover set up a 7-yard pass from Nick Grimstead to David Eziomume and a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Ben Hall’s 22-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard plunge by Jordan Allen would send the Warriors into halftime with a 21-0 lead.
Yasin Muhammed would be the first to score in the third quarter with a 27-yard catch from Grimstead on the Warriors second play, and Grimstead would conclude the night with a 1-yard run up the middle.
“Just great game plans from our coaches,” Queen said. “I thought we played well in all three phases of the game. We had some silly mistakes that we’ve got to fix for the playoffs, but great effort by our guys.”
