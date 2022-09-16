KENNESAW — Three times, North Cobb went for the kill on fourth down.
Three times, Northside-Warner Robins got the stop. It allowed the Eagles to escape Emory Sewell Stadium on Friday night with a 20-17 overtime victory.
North Cobb held visiting Northside to a field goal on the first possession of overtime, then moved 13 yards in six plays to the 2-yard line.
On the decisive fourth-and-goal, Warriors coach Shane Queen elected to play for the victory instead of trying to force a second OT with a field goal of their own.
Workhorse running back David Mbadinga got the ball, ran right into the center of the Northside defense and came up just short of the goal line.
“We’ve got a yard and a half to go, and I wanted to punch it in,” Queen said. “We’d had trouble stopping it a little bit and we finally got a stop and held them to a field goal. We’ve had some issues in our kicking game and that’s my decision.
“I didn’t want to go to another overtime and I’ll take the heat for that one.”
The Warriors led 14-7 at halftime and drove into Northside territory on their first drive of the second half before having to punt. The Eagles drove 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by Keron Milton’s 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game 14-14.
North Cobb reclaimed the lead on a 26-yard field goal by Javy Morales late in the third quarter.
Northside’s next drive ended in a punt, and the next North Cobb series began deep in the Warriors’ own territory. But facing a fourth-and-1 at the 26, North Cobb elected to try for the fresh set of downs with a Mbadinga run. He was stuffed for no gain.
Northside’s next series resulted in a 40-yard Ashton Paredes field goal.
North Cobb's following drive began with a 43-yard pass to Mbadinga from Nick Grimstead, but the drive stalled and on fourth-and-7, Grimstead’s pass to Xavier Jackson yielded just 5 yards and another turnover on downs.
Northside milked the clock into the final minute of regulation, and with no time outs remaining, North Cobb could do little but play for overtime.
The Eagles got the ball first and settled for a 30-yard Paredes field goal.
“Our kids battled and they deserved to win,” Queen said. “When I make a decision and that changes the outcome of the game, that weighs heavily on me because it’s not the kids’ fault and they deserved to win tonight.”
North Cobb (2-2) scored on its first possession with a 10-yard touchdown run by Mbadinga.
Northside (2-2) answerd with a 14-yard touchdown rush by Duke McClinton.
North Cobb came right back with a six-play, 60-yard drive ending on Mbadinga’s 6-yard scoring run late in the first quarter.
He finished with 87 yards on 28 carries.
“He lays his heart on the line and plays hard,” Queen said. “We just didn’t get in the end zone.”
The coach said he had no second thoughts about giving Mbadinga the ball on the decisive play.
“He got us here,” Queen said, “and I wanted him to get the ball in the end zone. Hats off to them for stopping us.”
Grimstead, the North Cobb quarterback, was 11 of 15 passing for 180 yards.
Northside quarterback Damien Dee carried 18 times for 94 yards. Michael McClendon ran 15 times for 62 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.