North Cobb has had its share of enjoyable wins and bittersweet losses while navigating through a brutal non-region schedule this season.
The victories came against Westlake and local rival Marietta and had to come from behind to beat the latter. The losses came against Class AAAAAAA state contender Buford and against Northside Warner Robins in overtime.
North Cobb has one more non-region game to get ready for its Region 5AAAAAAA opener against Walton on October 7. That game comes against reigning state runner-up Milton on Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Against Milton, putting four quarters together will be key.
“We just want to show improvements,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “The first three games, we started slow and we had to come back late in the game. We have to play a complete game, and we have to do a good job finishing when the game is on the line. Our defense has played well enough to win every ball game. It's just a play here and a play there.”
North Cobb had to settle for a 20-17 overtime loss to Northside last week with 14 of those points coming in the first half. The Warriors were in Northside territory early in the second half but had to punt. A later drive stalled on Northside's side of the field following a 43-yard pass from Nick Grimstead to David Mbadinga.
Against Marietta, North Cobb didn't get going until after halftime. Trailing by eight points early in the third quarter, the Warriors forced three turnovers and converted them to touchdowns.
Mbadinga stepped up against the Blue Devils with 196 yards on 31 carries, and Grimstead filled in admirably for Arkansas-bound Malachi Singleton, who is out with a foot injury.
With that being said, starting fast and finishing strong against a pass-happy Milton team is the way the Warriors would like to end their non-region portion of their schedule.
“(Milton) can throw all over the place, so we have to keep from giving up the big play to be successful,” Queen said. “We have to get off the field on third down and give the offense a chance to score.”
The Eagles are highlighted on offense by four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling. When they are on defense they are led by a secondary that includes three-star recruit Bryce Thornton and four-star Robert Billings, who is committed to Clemson.
