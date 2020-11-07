Darlington could not slow down North Cobb Christian on Friday, falling 28-10 at Chris Hunter Stadium.
The Eagles, at 6-1 entering Friday's contest, utilized its array of assets and rushed for 286 yards on the night. They opening with a 13-yard run from Caleb Cannon to go up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Darlington drove down the field, but was forced to settle for three points courtesy of kicker Brinson Sumner from 24 yards out.
The Eagles (7-1, 2-0 Region 7A-Private) would add to their lead moments before halftime as quarterback Walker Ormsby found Isaiah Williams to take a 14-3 edge into the break.
In the third quarter Ormsby would call his own number and score on a 4-yard run for a 21-3 lead.
Darlington (5-4, 1-2) tried to get back in the game when junior quarterback Patrick Shelley scored on an 8-yard run with 4:42 left in the third, closing the Eagles lead to 21-10.
North Cobb Christian would score one final time when Nate Watson ran in from 2 yards to go up 28-10. North Cobb Christian's defense held its ground from there and moved into a first-place tie with Christian Heritage in the region.
Cannon finished the night with 140 yards and the touchdown.
North Cobb Christian outpaced Darlington 412-132 in total offensive yards.
