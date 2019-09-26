Game: Bowdon (3-0) vs. North Cobb Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 19, Bowdon 15
All-time series: North Cobb Christian leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 20, Bowdon 14
North Cobb Christian will put its undefeated start to the season on the line when it gets a visit from Bowdon in a matchup between two of the four undefeated teams in Region 6A (A).
Coming off their best season in school history, the Eagles (4-0, 1-0) have picked up where they left off, but coach Mark Hollars said the newfound expectations have not affected his team.
“We don’t really have any pressure,” he said. “I think we just try to keep it simple. We’re playing a football game every Friday night. Our kids just want to play our best. We do a good job blocking out the noise. If it’s not related to that week’s game or helps us get better, we don’t really focus on it. We truly try to just win each day.”
A good first step for North Cobb Christian to come away with another win will be keeping its formula on offense, where it has scored between 21 and 27 points in every game this season.
Quarterback Anthon Mathis has led the charge, but receiver Jon Grier and running backs Ryan Pruitt and Caleb Cannon have all carried the load at different times this season.
“We talk a lot about team and how important everybody is,” Hollars said. “It’s a fun game when you’re playing for each other. It’s somebody different every week. We don’t have any big-stats guys on offense, but we have a lot of guys who have produced.”
That production will be tested against a Red Devils (3-0) defense that has yet to allow more than 10 points in a game this season.
“I think their strength over there is on that defensive line,” Hollars said. “They’re the same as they ever were over there. You can tell they’ve been in the weight room. That can change a lot of things.”
Hollars also pointed to the offensive line as one of Bowdon’s strengths, but the Red Devils do have capable skill position players that can test linebacker Sharnard Banks and the rest of the Eagles’ defense that has also held opponents to less than 10 points per game this season.
“We’ve had a bend-but-don’t-break mentality on defense,” Hollars said. “We haven’t always been perfect, but we’ve done a good job holding teams when we need to.”
Bowdon will have a new look offensively for North Cobb Christian to deal with this season.
After operating out of the Wing-T for the last several years, the Red Devils have moved to more of a pro-set this year, but with running backs Ben Forston and Gage Stephens, holding contain will be just as important.
“They’ll spread you out,” Hollars said. “They’re a different team to prepare for. They’re throwing the ball more, and they can get it on the edge. They’ll hurt you out there with your toss sweep play.”
