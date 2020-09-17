Game: North Cobb Christian (2-0) at Whitefield Academy (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Whitefield 30, North Cobb Christian 6 (Nov. 4, 2016)
All-time series: Whitefield leads 1-0
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, Whitefield Academy 17
North Cobb Christian will travel to Whitefield Academy on Friday in what should be an intriguing matchup of athletes.
The Eagles come in with a rushing attack that has posted more than 800 yards over its first two games, led by the trio of Caleb Cannon (434 yards), Trey Priester (187) and Isaiah Williams (166).
The Wolfpack will answer with a dynamic duo of its own in Ayden Duncanson and Myles Redding.
Duncanson, has starred at the quarterback position throwing for 414 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 130 yards and two scores. Redding has been his main target catching 13 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said his team has to be ready for the Eagles’ running game, and there can’t be any letdowns.
“They run the option offense and they run it well,” Joiner said. “We have to make sure we are in position every play and defending well. “We have to bring that same intensity we brought (against Elbert County).”
The Wolfpack are coming off a 14-7 loss last Saturday. Joiner said even though a turnover late in the game cost them the win, his team learned a lot about themselves.
“We learned a lot about how physical and tough we were able to play,” he said.
Joiner also said the Wolfpack will work on cleaning up those mistakes because they know the Eagles will provide enough of a challenge without giving them any help.
“I want to continue to see us improve,” Joiner said. “We will focus on not making those mistakes.”
North Cobb Christian defeated Hebron last week 56-37 and ran for 496 yards in doing so.
Eagles coach Mark Hollars said he was pleased with the effort.
“I really liked the way our kids prepared physically and mentally for the game,” he said.
However he also said they need to clean up the penalties — 85 yards worth.
“We had a lot of undisciplined and sloppy penalties,” he said. “We have to communicate better and really emphasize fundamentals.”
Hollars said he knows his defense will have to keep Duncanson and Redding in check as best as they can.
“We have to be balanced and keep (Duncanson) in the pocket, but at the same time we are well aware of what else he can do,” he said.
Both coaches know this week’s game will be a test for their programs, but will also prepare them for games down the road this season.
“These kinds of games prepare us for the rest of the season,” Joiner said.
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Walker (0-2) at Mount Pisgah Christian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Pisgah 16, Walker 7
All-time series: Mount Pisgah leads 6-2
Prediction: Mount Pisgah 24, Walker 14
Walker will look for its first win of the season Friday when it travels to Mount Pisgah for a non-region matchup.
The Wolverines have gotten off to a slow start, but new coach Michael Gunn said his team is showing improvement.
“The kids play hard and I feel like they have never quit,” he said. “They have continued that this week and we’re continuing to have good practices.”
One thing that will benefit the team this week is lower temperatures. The first two weeks of the season, temperatures at kickoff were still in the mid-80s and it did not cool off that much. This week, it will be much easier on the players who play all four quarters.
“The temperature is finally cooling down this week and I hope that works for us in our favor,” Gunn said.
Keon Smart has been a key playmaker for the Wolverines on both sides of the ball and was the main reason the Wolverines got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Smart can expect another busy night on Friday.
“He just has to play,” Gunn said. “We have a backup on the offensive side, but he just does so much for us on both sides so it’s hard to replace someone like that. You just don’t want to take someone like that off the field.”
Gunn said the Patriots’ offensive system is unique when it comes to the plays they make compared to their previous opponents. Mount Pisgah is not afraid to put the ball in the air. Last week, Brookstone only threw the ball twice.
The Wolverines have been introduced to new strategies in practice this week to be as prepared for the pass-heavy Patriots as possible.
“Sometimes when you have to put in new things, it sometimes helps the kids be tuned in to what you’re doing,” Gunn said. “We haven’t faced anyone who is going to throw the ball as much as they have.”
By Kennedy Thornton
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Mount Vernon Presbyterian (0-2) at Mount Paran Christian (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Paran 53, Mount Vernon 12 (Nov. 17, 2017)
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 1-0
Prediction: Mount Vernon 31, Mount Paran 24
Mount Paran will try to secure its first win of the season against Mount Vernon in a Week 3 matchup.
The Eagles (0-2) lost to Mount Pisgah last week 28-14, but despite the setback coach Mitch Jordan said he felt his team made progress on the offensive side of the ball.
“We ran the ball well at times,” he said. “Up front our offensive line played well, too.”
This week he wants his offense to take another step forward.
“We want to continue to work on improving our pass protection and blocks,” Jordan said.
Defensively, he said his team has some things to work on but felt some of his linebackers played a good game.
“We gave up some big plays and we have to be more effective with our pash rush,” Jordan said.
Jordan will look to those linebackers — Nick Oyola, Jordan Mosby, and Carson McKenzie, to help the defense improve each week.
The Eagles will face another throwing team this week. Jordan said his team’s defense cannot give up those same plays this week because he knows Mount Vernon, which scored 40 points against Whitefield Academy in the season opener, has a good quarterback and skilled receivers.
“We will have to slow down the spread offense,” Jordan said. “They have some receivers that can make big plays.”
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
