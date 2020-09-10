Game: Hebron Christian (0-0) at North Cobb Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hebron 47, North Cobb Christian 7 (Oct. 21, 2011)
All-time series: Hebron leads 6-0
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, Hebron Christian 21
North Cobb Christian enters Week 2 looking to continue their dominant run game against Hebron Christian.
The Eagles dominated St. Francis on both sides of the ball in the 38-7 win, but it was led by a dominant offensive line performance.
Running backs Caleb Cannon and Trey Priester combined to run for 329 yards and three of the team’s five touchdowns. Coach Mark Hollars wants his team to take that running success into Friday’s game.
“I am pleased with the effort they put into the opening game,” Hollars said. “We want to continue to keep moving the chains.”
Along with the great run game his team put on display this past Friday, the physicality the Eagles played with was something that Hollars was also happy with.
This week’s matchup will be different. The Eagles have not faced Hebron Christian since 2011, and there is no film of it under new coach Stan Lutrell, who takes over for Jeff Saturday, who led the team to the state quarterfinals a year ago. This will be Hebron’s season opener.
“This is a unique challenge in that we have to play a game against Hebron with no film exchange,” Hollars said. “ We know they have a great quarterback but we are definitely going in blind.”
That great quarterback is Colten Gauthier. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal caller has already committed to South Carolina as he enters his junior season.
With no film, Hollars said the Eagles are working on correcting last week’s mistakes.
“We are always improving on condition and getting into game shape,” he said. “We will continue to work on that.”
The Eagles had the advantage of playing a game last week and Hollars said it was good to see how they performed against another team.
“I think that helps especially since we could not have scrimmages,” Hollars said.
The Eagles will go into this game with the same mindset as last week — control the ball, be physical, and get better.
“They have responded well to every challenge we set for them,” Hollars said. “We want to see improvement every week.”
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Brookstone (1-0) at Walker (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Brookstone 21, Walker 14
Walker suffered a tough loss at Athens Christan in the season opener.
Coach Michael Gunn said the team depth became an issue as the game went on.
“The kids played really hard, but they just ran out of gas,” Gunn said. We’re just kind of limited of linemen that we have and skilled players that can rest people”
Key players like middle linebacker Jackson Kraal, running back and nose guard Joss Melnick, and tight end Tate Harrison were on the field for a majority of the game. With it being early in the season, the team is still trying to find more strength within their roster.
The Wolverines focused heavily on conditioning during practice to have the ability to rotate more players during Friday’s matchup with Brookstone. Gunn said he has been seeing improvement.
I’m not sure that I had them conditioned well,” he said. “We made sure to focus on that and they have been working very hard.”
Brookstone is coming off of a 17-14 victory over Wolverines’ rival Mount Paran Christian. Gunn expects Brookstone to be physical.
“They’re gonna run a Wing-T on offense and its gonna be in somewhat of a fourth look on defense,” he said.
By Kennedy Thornton
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Mount Paran Christian (0-1) at Mount Pisgah Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 27, Mount Pisgah 16
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 6-3
Prediction: Mount Paran 28, Mount Pisgah 17
Mount Paran Christian looks to bounce back from a Week 1 loss as they take on rival Mount Pisgah.
The Eagles lost 17-14 to Brookstone when it gave up a late touchdown.
Even though they had to deal with a tough-luck loss, coach Mitch Jordan said he was glad his team had the chance to play last week.
“It was good to play, even on short notice,” Jordan said. “Anytime we play live reps against another team it is good for our young guys.”
Jordan said he thought his team played well but he noticed the team still needs to make improvements.
He felt junior running back Sam Griffith-Tesch played well as he ran for 79 yards and a touchdown.
“He ran the ball hard, blocked well, and just had an outstanding game,” Jordan said.
Jordan also said the team’s new quarterbacks, Andrew Mackendree and Luciano Corpora-Ellis, managed the game well.
Mount Paran has won six of the previous nine meetings with Mount Pisgah. Jordan said every time the two teams play it is always a close game.
“It’s always nice to have a familiar rival, we have a good history,” Jordan said. “It is great having the week to prepare and watch game film to prepare our kids.”
He said it will be an adjustment for his team after playing a run-heavy program like Brookstone and then having to face a throwing team like Mount Pisgah.
“We hope to make a lot of improvements and keep gaining experience as we get closer to region play,” Jordan said.
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Whitefield Academy (1-0) at Elbert County (0-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 35, Elbert County 31
Whitefield Academy will head to Elbert County on Saturday with the idea of starting the season 2-0.
The Wolfpack come off a 43-40 victory over Mount Vernon in which the duo of Ayden Duncanson and Myles Redding put on a show.
Duncanson threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 71 yards and a touchdown and then intercepted two passes on defense.
Redding caught eight passes for 175 yards a touchdown and also intercepted two passes.
The Wolfpack will have to get similar performances Saturday night when they take on the Class AA Blue Devils.
Elbert County comes off a 6-5 season, but after making the playoffs a year ago under coach Brad Waggoner, the program made a change. This will be the first game under former Mill Creek coach Shannon Jarvis.
By John Bednarowski
