Game: Walker (1-6, 0-1) at North Cobb Christian (5-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 52, Walker 10
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 38, Walker 17
North Cobb Christian and Walker will try to earn their first Region 7A victory when they meet Friday.
The Eagles will be playing their first region game. The Wolverines will be trying to bounce back from a region-opening loss.
After a coaching transition and the first win of the season against St. Francis, the Wolverines have shown significant improvement that North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars has recognized.
“They have been playing better lately,” he said. “They made a coaching change and their kids have responded very well. They seem to be playing with more energy and have become a lot more physical.”
Hollars said he expects to see Walker’s offense make plays, especially from quarterback Charlie Condon. Hollars also the improved Wolverines’ defense is solid and fundamentally sound after watching previous game footage.
North Cobb Christian has a lineup of weapons of its own. One of their biggest playmakers on offense is senior running back Caleb Cannon, who leads Cobb County with 850 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
“It’s important for our offensive line to establish how we want to play football,” Hollars said. “They’re got to be physical as a group.”
The Eagles also have a strong defensive line led by linebacker Nate Watson. Sharnard Banks, Ben Mosely, Jon Grier, and Gage McDonald are also a large part of North Cobb Christian’s strong defensive line.
Hollars said a large part of the team’s success comes from the relationship the team has developed over the season.
“I think for us, it all starts with our team culture,” Hollars said. “We’re really big on playing for each other and, I know this sounds crazy, but loving each other and making sure we have a ‘we’ and ‘us’ mentality. We accomplish things together.”
While a close bond is a priority for the Eagles, exceeding daily growth has been their secondary key for their success.
“It’s something that I like to call ‘reaching your full potential,’ which means we’re making sure every man is getting better every day,” Hollars said. “That’s something we can control. We can’t control what other teams have and we don’t worry about them. We try to just focus on ourselves and continue to work hard.”
