KENNESAW — Darlington looked every part of an undefeated juggernaut in the first half, scoring three touchdowns and moving the ball with ease.
It felt like the Tigers were on their way to a rout, but North Cobb Christian turned the narrative in the second half and was a few miscues away from threatening Darlington’s unblemished record.
However, two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter made long drives from the Eagles moot, and Darlington escaped with a 21-6 victory Friday night in the Region 6A (A) game at Jacob Dennis Field.
North Cobb Christian (6-3, 3-3) was 7 yards away from making it 21-13 midway through the final period when a combination of penalties and a fumble ended the scoring threat. The Eagles also put Darlington’s defense in their own end zone on the next drive before sputtering again.
North Cobb Christian did shut out Darlington’s dangerous offense in the second half and used clever trap runs to Kamron Hall and Ryan Pruitt to gain chunks of yards seldom seen in the first 24 minutes. The Eagles scored in the third when quarterback Anson Mathis sold a fake perfectly and found Levi Brown down the middle for a 58-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagles stole momentum completely when Shanard Banks snuffed out a fake field goal, meeting the holder in the backfield to give North Cobb Christian favorable field position. If not for failing to finish the next two drives, Darlington (9-0, 6-0) might have had a long ride back to Rome.
“At halftime, we just focused on blocking out the noise,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “There were a lot of things in the first half we couldn’t control, and you have to let that stuff go. I’m proud of how we fought back.”
The Eagles were outgained 351-215, but they outgained the Tigers in the second half.
In the first half, Darlington’s quick-strike passing game clicked. Quarterback Griffin Brewster completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Forsha on the opening drive. The Tigers made it 14-0 on a 1-yard scoring run from Kolin Rogers following a lost fumble from North Cobb Christian, then scored on the final play of the half on a 10-yard strike from Brewster to Trystin Wright.
Brewster finished 22-of-35 through the air, while Rogers carried 23 of the Tigers’ 25 runs for a total of 95 yards.
Wright frustrated the Eagles by making a handful of catches on similar quick out-routes, finishing with 93 yards on eight catches, while Patrick Shelley and Forsha has five catches each for 57 and 53 yards, respectively.
The Eagles were led on the ground by Hall’s 58 yards, including a 20-yard run on the final drive. Pruitt had a 41-yard reception on the previous possession to help the Eagles into scoring position.
Darlington could have made it 28-0 at the half, but Nate Watson forced a fumble at the North Cobb Christian 10-yard line that Jaden Coates recovered. It appeared as if the Eagles could have cut the lead in half on the next play when Mathis found Hall for a 50-yard pass, but a holding call denied the Eagles the yardage.
Mathis finished 3-of-6 for 104 yards. Caleb Cannon was second in rushing for the Eagles with 38 yards on 11 carries.
North Cobb Christian, which came into the game with a No. 13 power rating among Class A private schools, will close the regular season next week at the No. 4 seed from the other half of Region 6A — either Walker, Mount Paran Christian or Mount Pisgah Christian.
