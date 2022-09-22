Game: North Cobb Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Washington (1-3, 1-0), 5:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 27, Washington 14
North Cobb Christian is 5-0 for the second time in program history.
Now, the Eagles look to go 6-0 as they head into their second week of Region 6AA play and travel to Atlanta to take on Washington for the first time.
Coach Matt Jones said the Bulldogs will be one of North Cobb Christian’s bigger challenges this season and they are coming off their first victory of the season in a 20-0 shutout over B.E.S.T Academy.
“Washington has a lot of really good athletes,” Jones said. “They have a defensive end that is really good, their whole defensive line is really hard to block.
“They have about five skill kids on offense that can really run, and their coach has them playing hard too, so that’s a big difference.”
North Cobb Christian opened region play last week and handed Therrell its first loss of the season in a 40-13 victory. The Eagles scored all 40 points in the first half, putting up 33 in the first quarter, and their defense got four early turnovers to help the explosive attack.
Quarterback Matty Go led the Eagles’ offense with going 4-for-4 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Ray Dixon led the defense with two fumble recoveries, including returning one for a 25-yard touchdown.
“(We are just focusing on) continuing to get better on ourselves (this week),” Jones said. “It’s more of the same, we are just trying to focus on what we can do to get better every week. Everybody to this point is healthy, so that is always a big bonus this part of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.