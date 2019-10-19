North Cobb Christian has spent most of the season looking for a game in which it played a full 48 minutes of football.
Friday night, coach Mark Hollars said the Eagles may have done it.
Ryan Pruitt scored two touchdowns, Kamran Hall ran for 99 yards and a touchdown and North Cobb Christian went on the road and beat Mount Zion-Carroll 31-0.
The win moves North Cobb Christian to 6-1, into a three-way tie for second place at 3-1 in Region 6A (A), and sets up a big game next Friday when the Eagles host Christian Heritage.
"It's fun to play meaningful football games," Hollars said.
It's also fun to play games when you have a double-digit lead before the opponent has the ball.
Pruitt returned the opening kickoff to the Mount Zion 28. On the first play from scrimmage, Hall ran the ball to the 5, and Caleb Cannon took it in from there for the early 7-0 lead.
Mount Zion fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Trey Stephens added a 30-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0.
The Eagles added two more touchdowns before the half to go up 24-0, and then turned the game over to the defense. Facing Mount Zion's Wing-T offense, the Eagles, led by Jacob Cruz's nine tackles, allowed only 85 yards of total offense.
"You've got to play great defense if you want to be a great team," Hollars said. "They didn't threaten our side of the field."
Pruitt finished the game with three carries for 46 yards and two catches for 30. Cannon added 11 carries for 60 yards.
