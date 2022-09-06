North Cobb Christian's football team went viral for its game-winning play against Wesleyan last Friday.
The Eagles, who had just given up the lead, and had only 10 seconds to work with after retaking possession in front of their home crowd at Jacob Dennis Field.
Down 15-13 and beginning at Wesleyan's 35-yard line, North Cobb Christian quarterback Matty Go took the snap and threw a 10-yard forward pass to Skylar Park, who then passed back to Trey Priester. He lateraled to Jacob Cruz, who threw it back to Park, and then the ball ended up with Jadin Coates, who got a key block from Brayden Williby to help spring him for a 55-yard touchdown run up the sideline.
It allowed the Eagles to pull out an unlikely 19-15 victory, moving them to 3-0 on the season.
“We called the play 'wolf' for Wesleyan for the Wesleyan Wolves and practiced it four times in practice,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said in a release. “We only did it successfully in practice once.”
Video of Friday's finish has been picked up by a number of high school sports websites, and the program received a helmet sticker from Atlanta's 11 Alive.
“Our players are a bunch of kids who grew up playing backyard football and what to do and not giving up,” Jones said. “Our seniors play with and for each other so well. Our team has very strong leadership."
The school said all players involved in the final play are seniors.
