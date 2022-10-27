Game: North Cobb Christian (8-1, 4-1) vs. BEST Academy (0-6-1, 0-4), 5:30 p.m. (Henderson Stadium)
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 42, BEST Academy 6
North Cobb Christian will look to finish its regular season on the right foot as it travels to Atlanta to face BEST Academy in a Region 6AA matchup.
North Cobb Christian is coming off of its second shut-out of the season, defeating Mount Paran Christian 36-0 last week for its fifth straight home victory of the season.
BEST Academy is still in search of its first win of the season and has dropped four consecutive region games — Washington (20-0), KIPP Atlanta (32-0), Mount Paran (38-8) and South Atlanta (50-7).
North Cobb Christian’s offense, led by a strong running game behind Jadin Coates with 548 yards rushing and three touchdowns, will be up against a BEST Academy defense that is allowing an average of 31 points per game.
With this being North Cobb Christian’s final regular-season game, and it having off next week, coach Matt Jones said his team is focused on getting healthy before the first round of playoffs.
“We just have a lot of guys injured. We are probably just going to try to get back healthy,” Jones said. “We play BEST this Friday, then we are off for a week, and then I believe we have a home playoff game, so it’s just a matter of trying to get everybody back healthy. We have a lot of kids sick. It’s just that time of the year. It’s about just trying to get mental reps and keep the kids engaged but also about letting them rest.”
