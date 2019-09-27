KENNESAW — North Cobb Christian saw its undefeated start to the season come to an end Friday with a 27-21 loss to Bowdon.
The Eagles (4-1, 1-1 Region 6A) battled back and got the ball back with a chance to drive the length of the field for the win with 1:25 remaining, but they ran out of time at midfield.
“It was just a great football game,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “We got beat up a little bit in the first half, but we hung in there. Our kids fought the entire game. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Bowdon just made one more play than we did.”
After entering the fourth quarter tied at 14-all, the Red Devils (4-0, 1-0) scored two touchdowns on runs of 6 and 27 yards by Gage Stephens to take a 27-14 lead with 4:50 to play.
North Cobb Christian cut into that lead with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Anson Mathis to Ryan Pruitt, and after a failed onside kick, the Eagles made a fourth-down stop to set up the final drive.
“Our kids gave us a chance,” Hollars said. “That’s all you can really ask for. We got down, but they just kept fighting until the end.”
North Cobb Christian looked like it would have no trouble moving the ball after Mathis found Pruitt for a 69-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive.
However, Mathis was just 1-for-13 over a stretch that went into the fourth quarter before finding his rhythm again.
He threw for 139 yards in the fourth quarter to finish 9-of-25 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Pruitt caught five passes for 151 yards and two scores.
“Anson Mathis has been a big player for us all year,” Hollars said. “He’s gotten better every year and every game this year. We always believed in him. We had a whole slew of receivers making plays in the second half too. It was big.”
While the North Cobb Christian offense got going again late, the Eagles’ defense had no answer for Bowdon’s rushing game.
Stephens carried the load with 228 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, but Ben Fortson also scored twice in the first half to finish with 51 yards on just six carries.
“They just made more plays than us,” Hollars said. “We knew they were good running the ball. We just let a few get away from us. We’re going to learn from it.”
The Eagles will have a bye next week to recover from their first loss before heading to Gordon Lee.
