MARIETTA — North Cobb Christian would not be denied Friday as it closed out its regular season with a 52-10 win over Walker.
The Eagles (7-3) never trailed in the game and cemented their second straight trip to the playoffs while likely ending the Wolverines’ (4-6) postseason hopes.
“That was a great win,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “We were able to do a lot of what we wanted, and we were able to play a lot of people. It’s the kind of game you hope will give you some momentum for the new season. Now, we can focus on starting 1-0 in the next season.”
It was a dominant performance by the North Cobb Christian offense, which used its eight possessions to score seven times and kneel out the clock to end the game, despite throwing just two passes.
One of those passes was a 10-yard touchdown from Anson Mathis to Levi Brown, but the Eagles rushed 39 times for 320 yards.
Ryan Pruitt led the way with 103 yards on six carries. Caleb Cannon had 65 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Kollin Washington and Kamran Hall each ran for 46 yards.
“We really wanted to play a game where we were physical for 48 minutes,” Hollars said. “That’s what we were looking for, and I think we saw it (Friday). We played hard and physical on both sides of the ball.”
Walker had its chances to stay in the game early, but two first-half red-zone possessions ended in a field goal and a turnover on downs.
Turnovers on the next three possessions, including a fumble returned 29 yards for a touchdown by North Cobb Christian’s Isaiah Williams, led to three scores for the Eagles and a 31-3 lead midway through the third quarter.
“We made some costly mistakes,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “When you look at how we moved the ball early, we had our chances. We knew we had to take better advantage of those opportunities when we had them.”
Keon Smart led the Walker offense with 54 yards on 14 carries. Charlie Condon completed 15-of-19 passes, including his first eight attempts of the game, 102 yards with two interceptions and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tate Harrison to cut the deficit to 38-10 late in the third quarter.
“Our defense has been keeping things in check well lately,” Hollars said. “We’ll bend, but we won’t break. They were able to complete some passes, but our defense made a lot of big plays.”
