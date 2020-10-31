North Cobb Christian claimed its first region game of the season with a 48-7 victory over Walker.
The Eagles started early with a 54-yard touchdown run by running back Isaiah Williams. Quarterback Walker Ormsby followed shortly after with a 17-yard touchdown run and it was a 14-0 lead.
Linebacker Nate Watson followed by recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return to give North Cobb Christian’s offense another opportunity.
Running Shanard Banks was able to score a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0. Banks led in rushing yards for the night with a total of 143 yards.
“We really came out physical and dominated the lines of scrimmage,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “We were able to jump up pretty early tonight which allowed us to get a lot of kids in there.”
Hollars understood the importance of the win, but he also commended Walker coach Aaron Dobbins.
“Coach Dobbins is doing a great job over there,” Hollars said. “He inherited a very difficult situation and I really respect what they’re doing over there.”
North Cobb Christian running back Caleb Cannon came into the game leading Cobb County in rushing with 850 yards, but Friday, he became a lead blocker for his teammates. Cannon only carried the ball once for six yards.
“Caleb was blocking and that says a lot about his game” Hollars said. “He was a great physical blocker.”
North Cobb Christian scores two more times on the ground with a 9-yard run by Williams and a 63-yard run by Banks.
The Eagles finished with 360 yards rushing for the night.
Sophomore quarterback Mattheson Go scored the final touchdown before halftime on a 4-yard run.
Walker got on the board with its first possession of the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Keon Smart. Smart led the Wolverines with 94 yards rushing.
The Eagles scored their final touchdown of the night at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Reid Morlan.
