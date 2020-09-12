KENNESAW --
North Cobb Christian ran for 341 yards in the first half, and 496 for the game, as it rolled past Hebron Christian 56-37 on Friday.
The Eagles (2-0) scored on long touchdown runs on their first three offensive plays to grab an early 21-7 lead.
They opened senior night with a 77-yard touchdown by Isaiah Williams for a 7-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first quarter.
Hebron struck back with a 3-yard touchdown by quarterback Colten Gauthier, but then North Cobb Christian took over.
Caleb Cannon scored on a 73-yard run, and then Willams followed with another 62-yard burst.
Williams finished the game with 156 yards on only four carries.
Coach Mark Hollars said he was happy with the way his team took control of the line of scrimmage early.
”That’s two weeks in a row that I really like the way our kids came out of the locker room,” Hollars said. “We established ourselves physically. We wanted to grab control of the line of scrimmage.”
The Lions scored first in the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-14, but Cannon responded with his second score of the night, this time from 24 yards out.
With the quarter winding down, North Cobb Christian got the ball back once more and Cannon took the ball 55 yards for his third touchdown of the first half.
Hollars praised his offensive line for putting the team in the position to be able to run the ball so well.
“I think our running backs would tell you that it starts up front with our linemen, who worked very hard,” Hollars said. “It’s a combination of all those guys, our running backs work hard, too.”
At the start of the second half, the Eagles needed 10 plays to find the end zone again. Cannon scored on a 38-yard touchdown for a 42-14 lead. He finished the game with 12 carries for 255 yards and four touchdowns.
North Cobb Christian sealed the win in the fourth quarter with an interception in the end zone by defensive back Ben Mosely.
Hebron scored three times in the second half, mostly on the arm of Gauthier who threw for 341 yards on the night.
If there is one thing Hollars wants to work on, its penalties. North Cobb Christian had 85 yards worth on Friday.
“There are some little things that our kids know we have to get cleaned up because we cannot keep making some of those mistakes,” Hollars said.
But he was proud of the game his team played.
“That’s a good football team that we just beat,” Hollars said. “This was a big win for our program.”
