KENNESAW – Coming off its most successful football season in program history, North Cobb Christian opened the 2019 campaign with a 21-7 win over visiting St. Francis on Friday night at Jacob Dennis Field.
In 2018, the Eagles set several program records. North Cobb Christian finished 10-2 overall and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in its first postseason appearance.
On Friday, the Eagles carried their success from last year into this season with a stingy defense that allowed just 40 rushing yards.
“I thought our defense set the tone,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “They have some very explosive athletes and they spread you out, but really you have to stop the run. I really liked the way our defense stopped the run all night.”
After losing a fumble on the game’s opening drive, the Eagles (1-0) put together an 86-yard scoring drive.
Anson Mathis threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jon Grier and North Cobb Christian had a 7-0 lead with 3:27 left in the first quarter.
On their next possession, the Eagles moved 78 yards for another touchdown. Kamran Hall’s 13-yard run gave the hosts a 14-0 advantage with 8:26 to go in the second period.
During the first half, North Cobb Christian racked up 255 total yards, compared to just 45 for the Knights (0-1).
Like their first drive of the game, the Eagles fumbled on their opening possession of the second half, but the rebounded the next time they got the ball with a 75-yard scoring drive. Mathis found the end zone on a 2-yard run and the Eagles led 21-0 with 10:31 remaining in the final quarter.
With St. Francis driving, North Cobb Christian’s Ryan Pruitt intercepted a pass inside the Eagles’ 10-yard line to keep the shutout intact.
The Knights finally broke through with 25 seconds left in the game. Alex Belin pulled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Josh Gil and Jake Heintzleman kicked the point after, making the score 21-7.
North Cobb Christian finished with 383 total yards, including 254 on the ground. St. Francis had 153 total yards.
For the Eagles, Mathis led the rushing attack with 91 yards on 15 carries. He also completed 3-of-4 passes for 129 yards.
“I thought Anson Mathis, our quarterback, really did a great job of running the show tonight,” Hollars said. “He really was in control of the option and made big plays in the throwing game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.