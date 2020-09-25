SAVANNAH -- North Cobb Christian took a quarter to find its bearings on Friday night, but once the Eagles got rolling they dominated in a 34-0 non-region win over host Calvary Day.
The game was called with 3:25 left after a lightning strike, which led to a significant storm in the Savannah area.
The Eagles' triple option offense was clicking, and the North Cobb Christian defense played a stellar game, holding Calvary Day (2-2) to 73 yards of total offense.
Caleb Cannon led the Eagles (4-0) with 155 yards on 19 carries. He broke a 41-yard run from deep in Eagle territory on a third-and-4 late in the third quarter, and showed off his toughness between the tackles all night.
“We just played team football tonight,” Cannon said. “If they try to stop the inside, then we go out, and if they try to stop the outside, we go in. We feed off each other, and I love this team. Our offensive line played great -- (those) boys are beasts up front.”
Briyar Powers (78 yards and a score on seven first-half carries) and Isaiah Williams (54 yards and a score on five carries) were also effective in the run game, and starting quarterback Luke Brock added 30 yards and a score on a quarterback sneak as the Eagles racked up 321 yards on the ground.
Backup quarterback Walker Ormsby hit Luke Beverly for a 43-yard gain to the 1-yard line and took it in for the final score of the game with 7:36 left.
“Our kids did a great job against a good football team tonight,” North Cobb Chrsitian coach Mark Hollars said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Calvary. They are well-coached, and they made it hard on us early on, but we hung in there through some ugliness in the first quarter on both sides of the ball.
“But we settled down on defense, and then we got the momentum going on offense.”
Hollars said sophomore linebacker Jacob Cruz and senior lineman Gage McDonald led the way with the strong defensive effort.
“Both those guys were creating a lot of havoc tonight,” Hollars said. “Jacob was everywhere. And on offense, we just shared the ball. There’s no one guy, we just all work together.”
North Cobb Christian will face an midseason showdown next week when it hosts fellow unbeaten Fellowship Christian in a battle of Class A private school powers.
