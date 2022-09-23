ATLANTA -- After a slow start, North Cobb Christian racked off 20 straight points in the second half to beat Washington 34-6 on Friday at Lakewood Stadium.
The victory put the Eagles at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6AA play.
North Cobb Christian took the opening kickoff and fumbled the snap on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Matty Go fell on top of it, saving the Eagles from a disastrous start.
“We played four straight home games, and this was our first away game in a month,” coach Matt Jones said. “For us to come down here and this atmosphere, along with the early start time, made it different for the kids.”
The game kicked off at 5:30 p.m. in the stadium shared by Washington (1-4, 1-1) and other Atlanta public schools.
After the slow start, the North Cobb Christian offense drove down the field and scored using a bit of trickery when Go pitched the ball to receiver Brayden Williby, who then launched it 40 yards in the air to Skyler Parker for the first touchdown of the game.
The staunch North Cobb Christian defense then forced a fumble on Washington's first drive, putting the Eagles in good field position. Five plays later, Go found Williby in the left corner of the end zone.
Washington ran its way down the field but was halted on third down from the 11-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Tyrek Woods rolled to his left and threw high over receiver Jawon Summerour in the back of the end zone.
The Bulldogs established the running game early as running back Jordan Turner tore open runs of 19, 27 and 20 yards. When the ball left Woods' hands, North Cobb Christian cornerback Jaden Rivera was at the end of it, picking him off twice. The second pick ended the first half.
With the sun setting and the second half commencing, the Eagles' offense rose.
Go was 8-of-13 for 79 passing yards and two touchdowns. The second score came on a 30-yard bullet to running back Jadin Coates late in the third quarter.
“The players played so hard in the second half,” Jones said. “We had a couple of kids get hurt in the first half, and that was hard, but to see kids adjust, and around the third and fourth quarter, they figured it out, and we started rolling.”
North Cobb Christian will be off next week before returning to Lakewood Stadium on Oct. 7, facing KIPP Atlanta in another 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
