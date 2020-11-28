Sharnard Banks scored three touchdowns and Nate Watson added a fourth as North Cobb Christian defeated Lakeview Academy 28-7 on Friday in the opening round of the Class A-private school playoffs.
It is the third straight year the Eagles (8-2) have advanced to the second round of the postseason. They will head to Wesleyan for Round 2 next week.
While the final score may have looked like North Cobb Christian dominated the game, Lakeview Academy scored late in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7 at the half.
"We really moved the ball well in the first half," Eagles coach Mark Hollars said. "But we had two fourth-and-short opportunities we didn't convert, and one was inside the (Lakeview) 10."
The running game, led by Banks and Trey Priester churned out five or six yards on nearly every carry, but it was a 35-yard touchdown run that didn't count that may have been the spark the team needed in the third quarter. The Eagles needed only five minutes to blow the game open.
North Cobb Christian finally scored to take a 14-7 lead. Lakeview Academy fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to the Eagles and they quickly took advantage to go up by two scores. After getting a defensive stop, they put the game away with a final touchdown.
In addition to Banks and Preister's good games on the ground, the defense led by Nate Watson kept Lakeview Academy from getting into any kind of rhythm.
On offense, Watson got a bonus by showing hustle. Preister looked like he was going to score, but he lost the ball just short of the goal line. Watson came in behind him and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Eagles will try to win a second playoff game in a season for the first time when they face Wesleyan for the first time. North Cobb Christian advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2018, but needed to win only one game to do so.
