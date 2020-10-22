Game: Bowdon (3-3) at North Cobb Christian (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Bowdon 27, North Cobb Christian 21
All-time series: Bowdon leads 2-0
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 27, Bowdon 23
After having two weeks off, North Cobb Christian hosts Bowdon on Friday in its last non-region game of the season.
Coach Mark Hollars said the double bye was something different for his team this year.
“It’s a bit different because, traditionally, you only get one week,” he said. “But we took that time and turned it into positive.”
Hollars said the team used that time to allow the players to rest but to also lift weights and do some conditioning.
The last game the Eagles played before their double bye was against Fellowship Christian. The Eagles lost 27-0.
This week Hollars said that his team is ready to return to the field and prepare for region play.
“We are really excited to get back on the field,” he said. “This is our last tune up before region play and we are focused on playing our best football.”
Despite being off the last two weeks, Caleb Cannon still leads the county in rushing with 708 yards and seven touchdowns. Isaiah Williams has also run for 328 yards and five touchdowns.
Hollars said he knows this Bowdon team well, and it knows his team well, too. He also knows how athletic the Red Devils are.
“They are a team with some good athletes. Their quarterback (Robert McNeal) can keep plays alive with his feet, so we have to make sure he is accounted for each play.” Hollars said.
Along with McNeal, Hollars said that his team will have to contain Bowdon’s running backs and receivers.
When it comes to what his players need to do as a team he said they have to play football the Eagles way.
“We have to take care of the ball and stay true to who we are and what we can do as a team,” Hollars said. “This game is a great rivalry game and I just want our guys to end the game knowing we played our best football.”
