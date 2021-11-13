North Cobb Christian's Caeden Callahan (55) brings down Holy Innocents' Wyatt Lybrook (9) during their GHSA 1-A Private first round playoff game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Riverwood International Charter School in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
North Cobb Christian's Trey Priester (3) looks for a running lane against Holy Innocents during their GHSA 1-A Private first round playoff game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Riverwood International Charter School in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
North Cobb Christian's Luke Brock (17) scrambles away from Holy Innocents' Jacobi Murray (42) during their GHSA 1-A Private first round playoff game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Riverwood International Charter School in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
Holy Innocents' Zach Jackson (12) is tackled by North Cobb Christian's Trey Priester (3) after a long reception during their GHSA 1-A Private first round playoff game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Riverwood International Charter School in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
North Cobb Christian's Luke Brock (17) throws an outlet to Jadin Coates (2) during their GHSA 1-A Private first round playoff game against Holy Innocents Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Riverwood International Charter School in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
North Cobb Christian's Jadin Coates (2) fights off Holy Innocents' Jacobi Murray (42) during their GHSA 1-A Private first round playoff game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Riverwood International Charter School in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
SANDY SPRINGS -- Between dealing with constant pressure in the backfield and a bruising running game, North Cobb Christian was unable to keep pace in a 32-0 loss to Holy Innocents' on Saturday in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Holy Innocents' linebacker Nick Morgan and defensive end Jacobi Murray were in the face of North Cobb Christian quarterback Luke Brock all game. Each came away with a sack, and Morgan gathered several tackles for loss as well.
On the other side, the Bears (11-1) used a solid and consistent running game out of the triple option, led primarily by quarterback William Wright and running backs Wyatt Lybrook and Joe Hingson.
Holy Innocents' moved on to host Savannah Country Day in the next round.
The Eagles (3-9) were able to capitalize on a few big plays, such as late in the third quarter when Brock connected with tight end Jacob Cruz for a 27-yard gain into Bears territory.
Yet, the Holy Innocents' defense showed up when it needed to, handing Brock his only turnover of the night on an interception on the next play.
In a game that ended in a mere two hours due to Holy Innocents’ being able to control the time of possession, North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones spoke about what his team accomplished throughout the season, even though the end result was not what they wanted.
“Great group of young men,” Jones said. “We only had five seniors. I’ll always be proud of them because they were so positive, even though we struggled at times and had adversity."
This season was Jones’ first as North Cobb Christian's coach, and he said he appreciated how the team took time to buy into what the coaches were telling them.
“It’s a great community and a great place,” Jones said. “They bought in and they worked hard, and it just didn’t pay off for us in the end.”
