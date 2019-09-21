North Cobb Christian created four turnovers, including three in the second half, and pulled away for a 24-0 win Friday night at Trion.
“We have a lot of respect for Trion,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “They are a good team, and our kids understand that you have to give your best effort in a place like that. I was proud of the way the kids played (Friday night).”
The turnovers helped salvage a slow start for North Cobb Christian (4-0, 1-0), which ran just six offensive plays in the entire first quarter of the Region 6A (A) game. Once the Eagles got on a roll, they scored twice in the second quarter to go up 14-0 at the half. Running back Ryan Pruitt put them on the board on a toss play, and Anson Mathis connected to Pruitt for a touchdown right before the half.
Prior to the second quarter, it was Trion (3-1, 0-1) which kept moving the chains and controlling the clock. but North Cobb Christian managed a bend-but-don’t-break defense to keep the Bulldogs off the board.
The turning point came in the third quarter when Levi Brown intercepted a Trion pass in the red zone to stop a drive that lasted roughly 10 minutes.
Although the Eagles could not take advantage of the opportunity, they got another chance when the defense forced a lost fumble. Caleb Cannon punched it in from 6 yards out to give North Cobb Christian a three-touchdown lead.
The Eagles added three more points in the fourth on a 35-yard field goal by Trey Stephens.
"We were able to make the plays when we needed to in all three phases,” Hollars said. "To go up there and win at their place is one you want to appreciate.”
Nate Watson also had an interception for North Cobb Christian, and Austin Mathis and Jacob Cruz had forced fumbles.
