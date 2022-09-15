Game: Therrell (3-0) at North Cobb Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First Meeting
All-time series: First Meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 27, Therrell 14
North Cobb Christian is 4-0 for the fourth time in program history.
Now, the Eagles look to go 5-0 for the second time in the program’s 15-year history as they kick off Region 6AA play and host Therrell at Jacob Dennis Field.
“This week is the start of region play,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “It’s pretty important, the games start mattering as far as making the playoffs. We play teams that are now probably going to be better than the teams we have played up to this point.”
North Cobb Christian is coming off one of its best performances of the season over Copper Basin in a decisive 50-6 victory. It was the most points the Eagles’ offense put up all season, and their defense held Copper Basin to just 55 total yards of offense.
The Eagles will look to keep their momentum going against an undefeated Panthers squad that has shut out all three of its opponents this season and outscored them 48-0.
North Cobb Christian is hopeful to have Jadin Coates and Brayden Willilby back and healthy this week after the two did not play last week due to minor injuries. Coates leads the Eagles in rushing yards per game, averaging 115 yards a game, while Williby has 68-yards rushing and 17 total tackles on the season.
“Hopefully we got a couple guys healthy, back and ready to play this week that didn’t play last week,” Jones said. “(But this week) is kind of just more of the same. We need to improve on the details and stay focused on being disciplined and knowing our assignments and knowing what to do.”
