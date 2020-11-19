Game: North Cobb Christian (7-1, 2-0) at Christian Heritage (6-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.,
Last year: Christian Heritage 21, North Cobb Christian 20
All-time series: Tied 2-2
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 24, Christian Heritage 21
Either North Cobb Christian or Christian Heritage will capture the Region 7A-Private school championship when they meet Friday.
It will mark the first region title for either team in their short histories with the Lions starting their football program in 2010 and Eagles’ starting in 2007.
The opportunity to make history is on the mind of North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars.
“It’d be pretty special to win region,” he said. “Anytime you win a championship it’s a special moment. The difference between victory and defeat is hard sometimes. It’s usually the little things that either put you over the top or put you on the bottom.
“It would mean a lot to the kids and to the program and the community. To be able to play a meaningful football in 2020 in November is something you may not have thought of back in March or April. But here we are and it’s exciting. I know the kids are excited, too.”
North Cobb Christian received some extra motivation to play well this year during the offseason when the team had a chance to speak with former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel and ask him questions about what it was like playing successful football and winning championships.
“He talked to the kids about sticking to the fundamentals, day in and day out, and that resounded with our kids and our staff,” Hollars said. “Just to go out there and be us on every play during every game and stay true to who we are.”
North Cobb Christian has done a good job with that so far averaging 33.6 points per game while holding opponents to 15.9 per contest. The Eagles’ scheduled game against Mount Paran Christian last week was canceled.
“I think our kids and our staff would have preferred to play that game because it’s such a great rivalry,” Hollars said. But at the same time, it’s turned into a positive because Christian Heritage had a bye week last week and we got an extra week to prepare for them, which doesn’t hurt either.”
The Lions, who have won six straight and are averaging 36.1 points per game while giving up 14.9, haven’t played since Oct. 30, meaning Christian Heritage could be out of sync early tonight against the Eagles or very focused in what it needs to do to win. Either way, Hollars knows the Lions will be tough to beat.
“They beat us last year by one point,” he said. “They like explosive plays and they move their athletes all over the place. We’ve played them every year the last four years so they know us and we know them. It should be a good game.”
