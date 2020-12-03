Game: North Cobb Christian (10-2) at Wesleyan (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 24, Wesleyan 21
Two top-10 teams in Class A-Private will square off Friday when North Cobb Christian (10-2) travels to Peachtree Corners to take on Wesleyan (9-2).
For the third-straight year, North Cobb Christian finds itself playing in the second round of the state playoffs. The Eagles defeated Lakeview Academy 28-7 last week and now look to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
“We talk to our kids all the time about how this game is 90% mental,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “I think our kids do a pretty good job of coming out each week and respecting our opponents while at the same time believing in ourselves because we’ve put the work in.”
The Eagles lost their leading rusher, Caleb Cannon, to injury on the final week of the regular season but last week saw a breakout performance from sophomore Trey Priester. In his first varsity start, Priester finished with 149 yards on 19 carries. Sharnard Banks finished with three touchdowns while Nate Watson tacked on one more.
The Eagles have also been without starting quarterback Luke Brock (injury) since the midway point of the season, but Hollars said Walker Ormsby has stepped in valiantly to the starting quarterback position.
“We tell them all the time, it’s a total team effort,” Hollars said. “Walker has really worked hard and it says a lot about his character. He’s been competitive from day one and made our program better.”
Wesleyan is coming off a 34-28 win over Athens Christian and is in the playoffs for the ninth-straight season. The Wolves were state finalists a season ago and Hollars said they have one of the most formidable offensive lines in Class A football. Senior offensive tackle Tanner Bivens is committed to Army and should lead the Wesleyan front.
Wesleyan is balanced offensively and is led statistically by Griffin Caldwell, who leads the team with 1,254 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns. Cooper Blauser, son of former Braves All-Star Jeff Blauser, leads Wesleyan with four receiving touchdowns.
Hollars said ball control will play a big role in Friday’s game as will controlling Wesleyan’s running game. The Eagles’ trio of linebackers — Watson, Jacob Cruz and Banks — are the leading tacklers for North Cobb Christian. Watson leads the team in tackles (80) while Banks leads the teams in tackles-for-loss (10) and sacks (4).
The Eagles’ were practicing on Monday when the snow began to fall. Hollars said the significance of playing football in December won’t be lost on his players.
“Gratitude is a great word to describe it,” Hollars said. “You wanna have no regrets. You wanna leave no doubt about what kind of program you are.”
