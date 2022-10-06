Game: North Cobb Christian (6-0, 2-0) at KIPP Atlanta (1-5, 1-2), 5:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Cobb Christian 17, KIPP Atlanta 14 (Sept. 12, 2015)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 38, Kipp Atlanta 7
North Cobb Christian returns to the field this week as it travels to Atlanta to take on KIPP Atlanta in a Region 6AA match-up.
The Eagles are coming off a bye week, following a 2-0 start to region play with wins over Therrell (40-13) and Washington (34-6). They are 6-0 for the first time since 2018, and for just the second time in program history. North Cobb Christian will look to go 3-0 in region play for the second time in program history.
The offense, led mainly by its running game, has put up 184 points this season. Making up the Eagles running game is Jadin Coates, Trey Priester and Brayden Williby, who have a combined 845 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns.
“Our kids basically share carries,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “It is a little different from a school where one kid gets all the carries. The best thing about our kids is they are very unselfish and they block well for one another. That is the thing I think I am most proud of.”
This week, the Eagles will continue to utilize their strong running game as they travel to take on KIPP Atlanta for the first time in seven years. The Warriors are coming off their second shutout of the season after losing 58-0 to South Atlanta.
“We are obviously just trying to use that to our advantage when we play teams,” Jones said. “Not knowing who is going to get the ball on any given play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.