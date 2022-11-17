Game: North Cobb Christian (10-1, 5-1) at Rockmart (9-2, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Rockmart 27, North Cobb Christian 17
For the second time in program history, North Cobb Christian has won 10 games in a season.
This week, the Eagles look to win 11 for the first time as they travel to Polk County to take on Rockmart in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian is coming off a 14-6 round one win over Columbia. Rockmart comes into the game after a 65-7 victory over East Jackson last week for its seventh-straight win.
This season, Rockmart has wins over two Class AAAAA teams in Cass and Dalton. It also played Cedartown, which is from Class AAAA and 11-0 this season, closer than any opponent this year (27-14). It won its sixth-straight region title this season, but in the last six years, it has only advanced past the second round of playoffs once.
North Cobb Christian would like to keep it that way.
To do so, the Eagles defense will have to control a potent Yellow Jacket offense, which is averaging 52.5 points in its past seven games, scoring 60+ points three times. Quarterback JD Davis (53 of 84, 829 yards and 7 touchdowns), along with running backs Cam Ferguson (726 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jojo Haynes (500 yards, 7 touchdowns) are the leaders of the Rockmart offense.
“Rockmart is exceptional,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “No. 3 team in the state with tremendous team speed.”
The Eagles offense, led by quarterback Matty Go (54 for 92, 937 yards) and running back Jaden Coates (684 yards, five touchdowns), is averaging 27.4 points per game. It will be up against a defense that is allowing 10.8 points per game and has posted three shutouts this season.
For the Eagles, Jones said there are three keys to the match-up versus Rockmart — win the explosive plays battle, win on special teams and tackle well.
“For us it’s just staying focused on ourselves and being the best team we can be from a fundamental standpoint,” he said. “We want to continue to improve and be better at simple things like blocking, tackling and taking care of the football.”
