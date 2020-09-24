Game: North Cobb Christian (3-0) at Calvary Day (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, Calvary Day 20
North Cobb Christian takes the long road trip to Savannah looking to remain perfect on the season when it takes on Calvary Day.
Last week, the Eagles defeated Whitefield Academy 30-19 and put on another dominant rushing performance.
Eagles running backs Calab Cannon, Isaiah Williams and Briyar Powers rushed for a combined 296 yards, but coach Mark Hollars said that Whitefield’s defense made it difficult for his team to get their run game started.
“Their defense did make it hard to run at first,” Hollars said. “But I liked how our kids fought through that and got some big runs in.”
The Eagles’ defense also came up big when they need it by forcing two second half turnovers.
“Whitefield has an explosive offense and I liked that we were able to make some stops defensively against them,” Hollars said.
This week the Eagles will face a physical opponent on Calvary Day.
“They have the biggest offensive line we have seen all year,” Hollars said. “It will be a good physical football game this week.”
He said that his team will have to play fundamentally sound football with the hopes of limiting Calvary Day’s run game and play-action passing.
Hollars said his team will work on their pass defense after giving up big pass plays to Whitefield.
With a nearly 300-mile trip ahead of them, Hollars said the team will leave at 10 a.m. and will take stops in order to allow his players to stretch.
While the trip will be long, he said this will be an exciting week for the Eagles.
“We are excited for this big trip,” Hollars said. “The good thing is our guys have been showing their maturity and learning how to prepare for big games like this one.”
Hollars said he wants his team to continue to take each week one at a time and play football the Eagles’ way.
“The bottom line is we have to continue to play football the way we like,” Hollars said. “We have to play physical, control the ball, and score touchdowns.”
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Walker (0-3) at Lakeview Academy (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lakeview 21, Walker 14
Walker’s search for their first win of their season continues this week as they travel to Gainsville to take on Lakeview Academy on Friday night.
Walker coach Michael Gunn said he saw some improvements against Mount Pisgah, including positive plays from players like Keon Smart, Thomas Stovall and Tate Harrison.
Smart had touchdowns of 89 and 27 yards.
Center Cooper Cranfill was another key player.
“He played very well,” Gunn said. “It was his best game by far this season.”
Still, the main focus in practice is learning and cleaning up mistakes.
“We’re trying to get over them and improve on the intensity in practice,” Gunn said. “I think the kids have done a really good job responding to all of that.”
While Walker is looking for its first win, Lakeview is coming off its first loss of the year.
“(Lakeview) has a very successful head coach (Lee Shaw) who was previously the coach for Rabun County,” Gunn said. “He has brought a different style to their offense and defense, so we will be on the lookout for that.”
Gunn said another challenge to overcome this week is the fact it is Lakeview’s home opener. The team has a brand-new stadium with a freshly renovated field, and he expects the team and the limited crowd to be excited.
By Kennedy Thornton
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: St. Francis (0-3) at Whitefield Academy (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield 20, St. Francis 17
All-time series: Whitefield leads 5-3
Prediction: Whitefield 31, St. Francis 14
Whitefield Academy is ready to get things going.
After two straight losses, the Wolfpack hopes to get the running game going Friday against St. Francis, which has allowed at least 38 points to every opponent.
In the season opener, North Cobb Christian ran for nearly 400 yards against the Knights, and Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said this is a week his team may be able to get the run game jumpstarted.
“They are young,” Joiner said. “I feel like we have an opportunity to have some success on the ground, but we have to establish the line of scrimmage.”
While getting the running game going is a priority, Whitefield has proved it can move the ball through the air behind the play of Ayden Duncanson and Myles Redding, Cobb County’s leading passer and receiver, respectively.
Duncanson has thrown for 658 yards and five touchdowns while Redding has caught 20 passes for 482 yards and four scores.
“It makes me look like a good play caller,” Joiner said. “Every team we’ve played, I’ve talked to the coach and he says, ‘We’ve spent all week trying to keep Myles from getting the ball.”
One way or another, if Whitefield is successful, Duncanson and Redding is likley going to have his hand in it. Duncanson is also the team’s leading rusher, is on the kick return teams and he also plays free safety. As a defensive back, he is currently tied for the county lead with three interceptions.
Redding is the Wolfpack’s third-leading rusher, is a member of the return teams and joins Duncanson in the defensive backfield where he has two interceptions.
“Myles is one of three seniors,” Joiner said. “He’s been a guy that plays both sides of the ball and doesn’t complain. He’s the heart of the team.
“Ayden is a sophomore and has done a great job of rising to the occasion.”
Duncanson may get a little more help this week.
At the season’s outset, he was supposed to split time with Cole Peterson at quarterback. But just before the opener, Peterson suffered an ankle injury. He is likely to make his season debut this week, which means Duncanson may get an occasional break to allow him to catch his breath.
“There are times where he is tired,” Joiner said. “But he just keeps going. Maybe this will give him some help.”
By John Bednarowski
