North Cobb Christian has started the process of installing new artificial turf for Jacob Dennis Field.
With the installation of the new surface, North Cobb Christian will be the last of Cobb County's 21 Georgia High School Association-affiliated football programs to play on artificial turf.
Mount Bethel Christian, which does not have a football team, will be the only local GHSA member without an artificial-turf surface. Its soccer teams play on a grass field at its upper school campus in east Cobb.
Installing the playing surface was a mission North Cobb Christian wanted to embark on for the past couple years. On June 8, the project finally broke ground.
“We got the different things we needed to put in place to fund it,” North Cobb Christian athletic director Michael Timms said. “We have the different fundraisers we do, along with looking at the maintenance cost. We’re super excited to be able to go ahead and jump in on the project.”
The project is expected to take six to eight weeks. Football players are expected to hit the new field at the beginning of August.
Advanced Sports Group is heading the project, installing Shaw Legion Turf 2.0 for the playing field, which will be lined for football, soccer and lacrosse. The turf has a 10-year warranty.
The field will have "NCCS" in the western end zone and "Eagles" in the other end zone closest to Old 41 Highway. The main North Cobb Christian logo will be at midfield, with "Jacob Dennis Field" along the home sideline.
Timms declined to talk about the cost of the project, but when Marietta put in its new turf field at Northcutt Stadium in 2019, the cost of that project was approximately $750,000.
Timms said he is excited about the upgrade and the benefits the new field will mean for the teams that use it, which include five varsity programs and various sub-varsity teams.
“Obviously, you have the maintenance part of it,” Timms said, “but also it should cut down on injuries, and you won’t have to worry about the rain and the wetness in the field soaking up the water.”
Not only will the field help during games, it will improve the team’s practices before games and after school. Previously, teams practiced on adjoining practice fields so as not to tear up the playing field before games.
Now, teams can run through drills and formations on the stadium’s field.
“We have always practiced on grass, while other Cobb teams have and gotten used to how to play on (artificial) turf, so that will give us another advantage because now they’ll be on the type of field you’ll play on most Friday nights.” Timms said.
The artificial turf is not the only project that North Cobb Christian is planning to add. Within the next one to two years, Timms said the school is planning to expand the bleachers and complete the stadium by adding additional bleachers on the visitor's side of the field.
In addition to that, the school has the hopes of upgrading their press box sometime in the near future.
