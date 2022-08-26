KENNESAW -- North Cobb Christian overcame a slow start, scoring 20 unanswered points and defeating Class AAA Ridgeland 20-7 on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.
After defeating Christian Heritage 21-14 last Friday, the Eagles improved to 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season.
“Any win is a good win for our team and for our players,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “They work so hard, so it’s fun to see a tally in the win column. It’s exciting. I don’t care who you play.”
Leading 13-7 midway through the third quarter and Ridgeland (0-1) at the Eagles' 32-yard line driving to take the lead, North Cobb Christian put the game away for good.
Jacob Cruz intercepted a pass and took it 50 yards to the Panthers’ 33. Eight plays later, Brock Parker capped off the drive with a 4-yard pass to Brayden Williby to give North Cobb Christian a 20-7 lead.
“We talked to them at halftime,” Jones said. “Obviously, we got on to them, but then we talked to them about how we just got to calm down and just play and not stress, not worry but just stay the course, and our kids really did that. They came out in the second half and just played football because they love playing football, and we as a team love competing. Our kids settled down and did well.”
The Eagles' defense put on a dominating effort thanks to a relenting pass-rush that sacked Ridgeland quarterback Ethan Waters seven times.
“I would say three guys do an amazing job," Jones said. "All three defensive coaches -- coach (PJ) Hughes, coach (Hunter) Poole and coach Bill Parker. All three of them are fabulous and had a great game plan and executed it very well.”
Nothing seemed to go right for most of the first half for the Eagles. Two lost fumbles, a blocked field goal and a 38-yard first-quarter touchdown pass from Waters to Darrian Burks put North Cobb Christian in an early hole.
Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles finally got things going and never looked back.
A 25-yard catch by Cruz from Matty Go to cut the lead to 7-6.
On the very next possession, North Cobb Christian forced a short Ridgeland punt from deep in their own territory, and Jadin Coates’ 20-yard return set the Eagles up at the Panthers’ 27. On the very next play, Coates finished the deal with a 27-yard touchdown run to give Eagles a 13-7 halftime lead they would not relinquish.
Coates finished with 104 hard-earned yards on 14 carries despite feeling ill.
“He’s a super-tough kid.” Jones said. “He was actually throwing up and sick the whole game, but he fought through it. That’s what you don’t see -- how sick he was and how tough he is, and he is a leader on our team. Super proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.