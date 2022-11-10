Game: Columbia (7-3) at North Cobb Christian (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 31, Columbia 20
North Cobb Christian looks to go 5-0 all-time in home playoff games as it hosts Columbia on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.
It is the first home playoff game the Eagles will have hosted since 2020, and the first home playoff game under second-year coach Matt Jones.
Columbia comes into the match-up with back-to-back wins over Redan (61-9) and Towers (44-0) to end its regular season. It has only beaten one team with a winning record this season, and that team is Class AAAAAAA Camden County, which it beat 13-10 in its first game of the season.
Its offense, which averages 26.9 points per game, is led by quarterback Eli Morgan (69 of 114, 954 yards and 10 touchdowns) along with running back Royce Tolbert (1,026 yards, 8 TD).
“Columbia is a really good three seed,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “They are probably as good as some 1 seeded teams across the state. They are really fast at all positions and they have a quarterback, running back and wide receiver that are as good as anyone in the state.”
Heading into the match-up, North Cobb Christian will keep its preparations the same as it has all season.
“We are really just focusing on being simple and playing fast,” Jones said. “We are not trying to do too much, but just have fun and play.”
Matty Go, who has gone 54-for-92 for 937 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, and Jadin Coates, who has 684 yards rushing on 79 carries and five touchdowns this season, lead North Cobb Christian’s offense. Jacob Cruz and Will Mosely lead the defense with 50 combined tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.