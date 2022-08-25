Alert
North Cobb Christian hosts Class AAA Ridgeland
- By Anna Snyder MDJ Sports Correspondent
-
-
- 0
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 9:12 pm
Game: Ridgeland (0-0) at North Cobb Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 24, Ridgeland 14
Last week, North Cobb Christian pulled off a second half comeback to defeat Christian Heritage 21-14 for the first time since 2019.
This week, the Eagles look to carry that momentum over as they host Ridgeland on Friday night at Jacob Dennis Field for their first home game of 2022.
“Our kids and coaches are excited,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “We just have to continue to refine. We made plenty of mistakes that we can fix, so it will just be about trying to fix those as much as we can in one week’s time. Hopefully, we can take a big step up and play even better this week.”
North Cobb Christian will face a Class AAA Panthers squad for the first time, who is coming off a 1-9 season in 2021 with first-year coach Craig Pritchett at the helm.
Having never faced Ridgeland before, Jones said there are a lot of unknowns about the program. One thing he does know, though, is that the Panthers will have an athletic and deeper squad with more players than the Eagles.
However, he said his team will focus on itself and not its opponent as it prepares for the match-up Friday night.
“For us, it’s going to be more just working on ourselves,” Jones said. “Trying to figure out how we can continue to get better and not worry so much about the opponent but just focus on how we can play harder and be better at what we do.”
